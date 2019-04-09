nQueue to Display New Fifth Generation Paradigm at ALA Annual Conference

nQueue will display its new Fifth Generation scanning/routing, print management and cost recovery tools will be on display at this month’s ALA Conference.

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- nQueue, the leading provider of information workflow technology to the legal industry, today announced that its new Fifth Generation scanning/routing, print management and cost recovery tools will be on display at this month’s Association of Legal Administrators 2019 Annual Conference & Expo. The event will take place April 14-17 in Grapevine, Texas. nQueue will be exhibiting at booth 1223.“Our development team spent most of 2018 updating all of our products to our new Fifth Generation paradigm,” says John Gilbert, senior vice president at nQueue “We are excited to discuss its advantages with ALA members in Grapevine.” Print management and scanning/routing are now fully decoupled from cost recovery and all functions are now within the software so there is no need to switch back and forth from the native copier screen. Workflows are now unlimited, easy to customize and can be accessed with a single button.Fifth Generation technology is especially impactful for users of InfoRoute , nQueue’s scanning and routing solution. InfoRoute 5 now includes “queues,” which allows a user to scan and process a document, but have it queue up in a holding place for manual intervention, such as QA. Once it is released from this queue, the document automatically continues to its intended destination.Rick Hellers, nQueue’s president and CEO, will also be available to discuss the acquisition by private equity backed robotic process automation company Kofax of the Nuance Imaging Division, as well as the deal’s impact on the legal industry. “Neither Thoma Bravo nor Kofax has any legal expertise to speak of, and we know their roadmap includes staff reduction and little or no internal product development,” says Hellers. “I look forward to discussing our analysis in deeper detail at ALA.”nQueue has set aside time for a series of private 20-minute “Snack-and-Learn” sessions to discuss ways that firms can improve their scanning and document routing environment to benefit their users their clients. These sessions will take place throughout the day on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in nQueue’s meeting room in the exhibit hall. Interested ALA members can email Patty Robertson at probertson@nqueue.com to schedule.About nQueuenQueue provides software-based information workflow solutions to more than 35 percent of the largest 250 law firms in the United States, seven of the top 20 in the U.K., seven of the largest 35 in Australia and five of the top 10 globally. The company’s document scanning and routing solutions enable firms to capture, format, route and control scans to improve security and reduce costs associated with document retention and retrieval. Its cost recovery solutions assist firms by enhancing the automation and processing of any operational and administrative expenses, including print, copy, scan, phone, fax, travel, court fees, research, overnight, courier costs and credit card charges, and its print management solutions increase print security while reducing misuse and waste. All of nQueue’s software offerings work with and without cost recovery and can be embedded directly into multifunction devices or reside on tablet computers to provide clients with the knowledge required to run their businesses more profitably. nQueue is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reckon Limited and the only truly global cost recovery company. To learn more about nQueue please visit www.nQueue.com

InfoRoute 5 is a powerful and versatile scan solution for the legal market that supports unlimited workflows with speed, accuracy and simplicity.



