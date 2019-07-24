American Fidelity Named One of PEOPLE’s 50 Companies That Care

American Fidelity Volunteers Beautify City American Fidelity Colleagues Volunteer at Letter Carriers Food Drive American Fidelity Colleagues Volunteer at OKC Memorial Marathon

PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work selected American Fidelity as one of their 2019 50 Companies That Care.

Whether it’s donating blood, tutoring at a local school, serving as a Pacesetter for the United Way or volunteering at a local food bank, our Colleagues are always willing to help their communities.” — Jeanette Rice, American Fidelity President

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work selected American Fidelity as one of their 2019 50 Companies That Care “Our Customers are the backbone of our communities – educators, police, firefighters, municipal workers, healthcare providers – and they inspire us to give back,” said American Fidelity President and COO Jeanette Rice. “Whether it’s donating blood, tutoring at a local school, serving as a Pacesetter for the United Way campaign or volunteering at a local food bank, our Colleagues are always willing to help their communities. We’re a company that cares because our Colleagues care.”To celebrate making the list, American Fidelity is rolling out a new volunteer grant program for its Colleagues and has special volunteer activities planned for Colleagues. Along with an existing match for Colleagues’ donations to eligible charitable organizations, the new program will offer monetary donations to match the time Colleagues spend volunteering for eligible charitable organizations and Colleagues serving on non-profit boards can also receive donations for their organization.Here are just a few of the other ways American Fidelity cares for the community:• American Fidelity sponsors campaigns for the United Way, Allied Arts and Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma annually, in addition to monthly charity days for organizations nominated by Colleagues. The Company also supports schools and charities in the communities where they do business.• AF sponsors the NBA Oklahoma City Thunder’s literacy programs including the Rolling Thunder Book Bus, Teacher of the Game, Read to Achieve Reading Timeouts and the Reading Challenge. Since its debut in 2007, the Rolling Thunder Book Bus has distributed nearly 170,000 books and visited about 2,000 schools and day care groups.• Colleagues receive 20 hours paid volunteer time annually.• AF has hosted more than 100 blood drives and supports the American Red Cross• Through a partnership with KFOR Channel 4, American Fidelity helps provide weather curriculum that teachers can use in the classroom. In addition, meteorologists from the station take Weatherschool live to visit about 20 schools per year.• Through the AF Teacher Fellowship STEM teachers work in American Fidelity’s software development, enterprise information management or technical infrastructure areas for the summer. They will take this experience back to the classroom to help students learn about and prepare for careers in technology. Plus, they received a $2,000 stipend to use for their classrooms upon completion of the program.• Colleagues can help each other through a Colleague Relief Fund, which provides assistance to Colleagues going through unexpected events.Published by PEOPLE, the Companies that Care list highlights the top US companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment.PEOPLE magazine teamed up with Great Place to Workto produce the ranking using the workplace analytic firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Rankings are based on surveys representing over 4.5 million employees’ experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year.###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.American Fidelity has been recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Workand Fortune Magazine 11 times.The Company was also selected for several other lists by Fortune, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Companies for Giving Back, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity and the Human Capital 30: Companies that Put Employees Front and Center.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.