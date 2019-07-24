Apollo Insurance Solutions Recruits Insurance Industry Veteran Victor Lange as Chief Operating Officer

Lange to apply 20 years of traditional insurance experience to the insurtech company that has quickly become Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victor Lange has officially joined Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“Apollo”) as Chief Operating Officer, bringing with him over 20 years of industry experience to the nascent insurtech industry. Lange has worked with Canada’s largest insurance company, Intact Insurance, and as COO of one of western Canada’s largest privately held commercial insurance brokerages, Wilson M. Beck. The significant executive move further signals a shift in the focus of insurance experts, away from organizations who foster traditional lengthy insurance processes and toward forward-thinking organizations who are focused on providing fast, convenient digital solutions of the future.

“Victor is a powerhouse in the insurance industry, and his leadership and insight will be extremely valuable in keeping Apollo at the forefront of the digital insurance space race,” says Apollo Co-Founder and CEO, Jeff McCann. “This appointment is where global insurance experience meets a nimble insurtech startup. Victor’s track record of leading high performing teams will be critical not only to our continued growth, but to our team’s ability to dial in Apollo’s sophisticated operations and accelerate our impact on this new, digital frontier.”

Victor will be joining Apollo at its Vancouver head office where he will oversee all company operations and work in lockstep with Co-Founder and CEO, Jeff McCann, as the company continues to rapidly onboard insurance brokers and successfully roll out new insurance products from multiple insurance carriers onto the Apollo Exchange.

“I’m excited to step into this role to take Apollo’s progress to the next level,” says Lange. “I identify strongly with Apollo’s entrepreneurial spirit, and believe in Apollo’s vision to revolutionize this industry. This is a challenge we intend to win.” In addition to Intact Insurance and Wilson M. Beck, Lange’s resume also includes over a decade of senior management experience with international firms such as Zurich, AXA, and JLT.

Apollo Insurance is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Apollo empowers the broker channel with its proprietary Exchange platform that enables brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business. Brokers using the Apollo Exchange platform are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and young employees.

About Apollo Insurance Solutions

Headquartered in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood, Apollo Insurance Solutions is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Co-founded by Jeff McCann, David Dyck, Justin Hamade, and Drew Green, Apollo was created to empower brokers to better serve small businesses by giving them 24/7 access to digital insurance.

Apollo Exchange​ offers Canada’s brokers access to multiple insurance providers, with over 500 classes of insurance. Unlike the traditionally lengthy insurance policy and application process – which can take up to six weeks – Apollo users can quote, pay, and have their policy documents issued online in just under five minutes, allowing them to focus on the important stuff: building trusted relationships and offering strategic, thoughtful counsel.

Following the completion of its Beta testing in April 2019, Apollo successfully closed its angel round of funding, raising $1 million CAD with the support of notable investors, including Drew Green, Matias Marquez, Kim Kaplan, and Caliber Ventures. Acting members of Apollo’s Board of Directors are leading industry and entrepreneurial figures Drew Green, Steve Albiani, Tim Gamble, and Jeff McCann. In June 2019, the company launched a first of its kind, digital, monthly subscription service. For more information, visit: http://story.apollocover.com

Media Contact Natalie Martin Talk Shop Media E: nat@talkshopmedia.com P: (778) 386-2994



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.