Virtune AB (Publ) announces its expansion into the Netherlands through the listing of Virtune Staked Solana ETP on Euronext Amsterdam

Amsterdam, 23rd of September 2024 — Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager and issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) based in Stockholm, Sweden, announces its expansion into the Netherlands through the listing of its Virtune Staked Solana ETP on Euronext Amsterdam.

With strong traction and consistent inflows in the Nordic regions driven by increasing interest and crypto adoption, expanding into the Netherlands is a strategic milestone for Virtune. Virtune has since its inception in May 2023 been growing rapidly in the Nordics where it has listed a total of 12 products and reached more than 31 000 investors in its products in just about one year.

The key success factors have been an educational focus, a transparent market approach and through its regulated status. This move not only addresses growing investor enthusiasm but also enhances our market presence across Europe.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune, stated:

“We are thrilled to expand into the Netherlands with the introduction of our Staked Solana ETP to the Dutch investor community after its successful launch in the Nordic markets. Since our inception in May 2023, we have worked tirelessly to drive crypto adoption through educational efforts in the Nordics and we are excited to extend these efforts to the Dutch financial market. This ETP provides investors with enhanced exposure to Solana, one of the leading and most influential blockchains globally, while also offering additional returns through included staking.”

About Virtune Staked Solana ETP

Virtune Staked Solana ETP provides exposure to Solana combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP offers an additional annual return of approximately 3% on the investment made in the ETP, while at the same time offering an attractive annual fee of 0.95%.

Like all of Virtune’s ETPs, Virtune Staked Solana ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, is denominated in EUR for the Dutch audience and is available on brokerage platforms like Degiro. Virtune uses Coinbase as the crypto custodian where the underlying SOL tokens are being stored with highest institutional grade security in cold-storage. The underlying SOL tokens are being staked directly from cold-storage and the staking rewards are being reflected in the daily price of the ETP.

Key Product Information:

Exposure to Solana with approximately 3% annual return through staking

100% physically backed by SOL

0.95% annual management fee

Non-custodial staking

Virtune Staked Solana ETP:

Trading Currency: EUR

First Day of Trading: Tuesday, 17th of September 2024

Euronext Exchange Ticker: VRTS

Bloomberg Ticker: VIRSOL

ISIN: SE0021309754

Exchanges: Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, Nasdaq Stockholm

About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune is a registered financial institution with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for trading and managing digital assets and has an approved EU Base Prospectus, renewed with the Swedish FSA on April 5, 2024 which has enabled Virtune’s strategy of listing ETPs on regulated European exchanges. Virtune’s mission is to provide seamless access to crypto assets for both institutional and retail investors through innovative ETPs, transparency, and education.

Virtune has a wide offering of crypto ETPs that includes Virtune Bitcoin ETP, Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP, Virtune Staked Solana ETP, Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, Virtune XRP ETP, Virtune Chainlink ETP, Virtune Avalanche ETP, Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP, Virtune Staked Polygon ETP, Virtune Arbitrum ETP and Virtune Staked Cardano ETP.

About Solana

Solana is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to offer fast and scalable decentralized application operations and cryptocurrency transactions. By using a unique consensus mechanism known as Proof of History (PoH) along with Proof of Stake (PoS), Solana can handle thousands of transactions per second with low transaction costs, which is a significant improvement over older blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This combination of technologies not only allows for instant transaction verification but also a significant increase in network throughput without compromising security or decentralization.

About staking

Staking enables crypto asset owners to earn passive income by participating in the validation and confirmation of transactions on a blockchain through a process known as Proof of Stake. This mechanism is a fundamental component of Proof of Stake blockchains, like Ethereum and Solana, and plays a vital role in ensuring the security and authenticity of blockchain transactions. To facilitate a transaction on the blockchain securely and accurately, a validator must stake a certain amount of crypto asset as a guarantee of the transaction's legitimacy.

The validator aims to stake as much crypto assets as possible to increase the likelihood of receiving rewards, which are paid out in the same type of crypto asset that was staked. For instance, if you stake Solana, you receive additional SOL tokens as a reward. The annual reward percentage for staking can vary and may range from 0-14% or higher for some blockchains. Most crypto asset holders cannot act as validators themselves, as it requires significant amounts of crypto assets. Therefore, many choose to stake their assets through an established and trusted validator. Virtune includes staking rewards in its products that have ‘staked’ included in their names.

Flow Traders will act as the market maker for the ETP, ensuring that Dutch investors can access the product easily and efficiently during Euronext market hours.

Stockholm, 23rd of September 2024

For further inquiries, please contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors

Email: hello@virtune.com

Legal Disclaimer:

