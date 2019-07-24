Blythe Baines releases “White Rabbit" feat. Snoop Dogg with SM1 Music Group/Sony Music

We at SM1 Music Group/Sony Music feel that Blythe has a bright future in the music industry Blythe snapping a pic at the Beverly Hills Hotel Blythe on set for her “Spoiled” music video

All of us at SM1 Music Group / Sony Music are looking forward to working with Blythe Baines. She has blown us all away with her amazing voice.

I am so honored to work with Blythe Baines. I have been wanting to work with her since I first heard her song "White Rabbit". I think "White Rabbit" is going to become a major hit single for Blythe.” — Glenn Maginnis

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blythe Baines just released her new single “White Rabbit” feat. Snoop Dogg through SM1 Music Group/ Sony Music. The song features Blythe’s trademark smooth and sensual voice, contrasted by Snoop Dogg’s classic flow in the verses. Blythe is a Los Angeles based Pop/RnB artist thatcombines elements of spirituality as well as the everydayhuman experience into her music to create an eclecticand hip-hop influenced musical blend. Elements of her workhave been compared to acts such as Lana Del Rey, Marinaand the Diamonds, and Lorde.Blythe grew up listening to classicrock musicians like Tom Petty, The Beatles, Radiohead, and Nirvana,which contributed to her dark and mystical sound. Despite her longjourney in deciding to go full time into music, she has managed to gainover one million streams on Spotify since her first release in 2017.Born in San Francisco to an Indian father and a mother from theSouthern United States, Blythe spent the early years of her lifeperforming in the San Francisco Girls Chorus and skatingon the San Francisco synchronized ice skating team. In 2007,she started independent study and left the country to live in BuenosAires, Argentina. Upon return to the U.S., Blythe moved to Los Angelesand began singing hooks on songs that her rapper friends would make,before ultimately deciding to pursue music. In the later half of 2017,Blythe got her first single “Stars” played on multiple radio stations andthen began work on her EP with producer Carter Soso.Today, Blythe is in the middle of releasing singles from her upcoming EPThe Truth, and she continues to write, record, and play music in the LosAngeles area. The Truth is Blythe Baines’s second EP. Her first EP, Games,was released through Universal Music Group and appealed to peopleall over the world, with her music video for “Spoiled” playing on MTV inmultiple countries. The Truth, released under the SM1 Music Group/Sony Music label, builds on her earlier popularity, showcasing a new layer of confidence perfectly suited forthis artist on the rise. With a dark and mysterious appeal, Blythe Baines is creatingeclectic music that appeals to a wide range of listeners around the world.

White Rabbit - Blythe Baines ft. Snoop Dogg Lyric Video



