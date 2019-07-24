Blythe Baines releases “White Rabbit" feat. Snoop Dogg with SM1 Music Group/Sony Music
All of us at SM1 Music Group / Sony Music are looking forward to working with Blythe Baines. She has blown us all away with her amazing voice.
combines elements of spirituality as well as the everyday
human experience into her music to create an eclectic
and hip-hop influenced musical blend. Elements of her work
have been compared to acts such as Lana Del Rey, Marina
and the Diamonds, and Lorde.
Blythe grew up listening to classic
rock musicians like Tom Petty, The Beatles, Radiohead, and Nirvana,
which contributed to her dark and mystical sound. Despite her long
journey in deciding to go full time into music, she has managed to gain
over one million streams on Spotify since her first release in 2017.
Born in San Francisco to an Indian father and a mother from the
Southern United States, Blythe spent the early years of her life
performing in the San Francisco Girls Chorus and skating
on the San Francisco synchronized ice skating team. In 2007,
she started independent study and left the country to live in Buenos
Aires, Argentina. Upon return to the U.S., Blythe moved to Los Angeles
and began singing hooks on songs that her rapper friends would make,
before ultimately deciding to pursue music. In the later half of 2017,
Blythe got her first single “Stars” played on multiple radio stations and
then began work on her EP with producer Carter Soso.
Today, Blythe is in the middle of releasing singles from her upcoming EP
The Truth, and she continues to write, record, and play music in the Los
Angeles area. The Truth is Blythe Baines’s second EP. Her first EP, Games,
was released through Universal Music Group and appealed to people
all over the world, with her music video for “Spoiled” playing on MTV in
multiple countries. The Truth, released under the SM1 Music Group/Sony Music label, builds on her earlier popularity, showcasing a new layer of confidence perfectly suited for
this artist on the rise. With a dark and mysterious appeal, Blythe Baines is creating
eclectic music that appeals to a wide range of listeners around the world.
