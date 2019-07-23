Lockdowel Screw-less Tool-less Fastening System for Wood and Wood Products Achieves Patent

Fred Koelling Lockdowel Inventor and Co-founder. Lockdowel screw-less tool-less fasteners are now patented, worldwide. This taggant gun authenticates globally patented Lockdowel fasteners. Lockdowel fasteners enable assembly without screws. Furniture and cabinets can be flat-packed saving rising shipping costs.

Proven and Tested Slide-to-Lock Assembly Fasteners Achieve Patent and Implement Authentication System to Deter Copycats

The unique, patented system incorporates a friction fit, single piece fastener system that creates a firm and invisible connection between panels or substrates without the use of tools or glue.” — Fred Koelling, Lockdowel Inventor and Founder

FREMONT, CA, USA, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockdowel Inc. announces its Channel Lock Fastening System has earned global patents worldwide. The Lockdowel system has been thoroughly tested and successfully utilized by woodworking customers around the world to significantly speed up assembly and facilitate flat-pack shipping. Within the Channel Lock Fasteners the company has incorporated a security taggant that allows customers to ensure the purchase of authentic, Lockdowel products. This protects customers from inferior copycats. Using a non-invasive hand-held laser gun, customers can authenticate their fastener quickly to see that it is truly Lockdowel manufactured. Lockdowel patents have been issued around the world - the United States patent number is: 10,197,081

"The unique, patented system incorporates a friction fit, single piece fastener system that creates a firm and invisible connection between panels or substrates without the use of tools or glue," Lockdowel inventor Fred Koelling explains. "A keyhole rout is cut into the panel face or edge with a special Lockdowel router bit and the fasteners simply slide and lock into the female mated rout. A double post barbed dowel feature allows for a strong connection. Panels may be unlocked and separated, making assembly and disassembly quick and easy."

According to the company the fastener insertion rout is accomplished on a vertical CNC routing machine. The horizontally drilled holes used to insert the double barbed dowel feature can be drilled using a standard drill bit. The Channel Lock Fastener can be inserted manually or via automated insertion equipment similar to wood dowel insertion equipment.

"Lockdowel Channel Lock Fasteners and drawer slides have been extensively tested and pass all pertinent ANSI/BIFMA test requirements," Stephen Anderson, CEO of Lockdowel explains. "In a recent company initiated 'shelf load' test required for AWI class 3 hardware, Lockdowel Channel Lock Fasteners passed with a load of 165 lb/sq ft over 24 hours! This meets the strength requirements for use in commercial cabinet applications."

About Lockdowel:

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly, and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, and architectural millwork. Patent#10,197,081

Lockdowel Inc., 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 (650) 477-7112

