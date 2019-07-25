Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Invites Homebuyers For Their New Homes Tour

Issued by YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy Lira Kusuma, President, and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is proud to announce that they will be hosting a new homes tour in the coming months. The New Homes Tour will be a bus tour of new homes throughout Southern California. The New homes Bus Tours will be covering different cities, including Covina, La Puente, San Dimas, Baldwin Park, Chino, Lake Forest, and Yorba Linda.

With today’s homebuyers searching for healthy, cost-effective, and efficient homes, high-performance builders are confident to fulfill such consume needs. The company is aiming to present the best offers for the attendees of the home tour.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty offers the following for the attendees of the home tours:

EXCLUSIVE PRE-LAUNCH Events
- Be the first to know about the hottest developments in South California
- Get in the Builders Exclusive Guest List

VIP PRICING
- Get special VIP pricing and get a chance to save thousands

FIRST SELECTION
- Get the best possible selection on the home before the public
- Be the first to see unique floor plans, beautiful cutting-edge finishes, and the current trends in innovative architectural design

For the cities like Covina, La Puente, San Dimas, and Baldwin Park, new homes will start from $538K to $1.2 million. This will be composed of two to six bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 baths, and approximately 1,250 and 4,080 square feet.

For cities like Chino, Lake Forest, and Yorba Linda, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. has a different offer too. For new homes, the price will start from $500K to $2 million with 2 to 8 bedrooms and 2.5 to 8 bathrooms. The size of these properties is approximately 1,190 to 6,210 square feet.

“We are so thrilled to be hosting a new homes tour, which highlights our amazing communities in desirable neighborhoods including Chino, Lake Forest, Yorba Linda, Covina, La Puente, San Dimas, and Baldwin Park,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma. “Communities are only a short distance away from one another, so we encourage everyone to make it a family day and visit all of them.

With the variety of new home price points and home designs, homebuyers and families of all types are certain to find their ideal home in Rosemead, California. The date for the new homes tour will be announced soon by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the most well esteemed and award-winning real estate brokerage firms in California. The company offers professional and reliable full-service assistance in property selling and buying for both commercial and residential clients within the region.

For individuals interested in making a move or joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. team, simply call Rudy L. Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email him at rudy@teamnuvision.net.

