Samantha Liljestrom Spoke at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 2019 Go Serve Big Conference

CHLA at the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 2019 Go Serve Big Conference

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., recently invited Samantha Liljestrom, the Senior Associate Director at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 2019 Go Serve Big Conference that was held in Monrovia, CA on July 9-11th, 2019.

During the event, the real estate company was recognized as the single largest contributing office for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA). This year, they are on another mission to raise $100,000 for the Children's Hospital.

CHLA is a freestanding pediatric facility-servicing patient throughout Southern California and all over the country. CHLA was recently ranked 5th in the nation for the best children's hospital by US News and World Report, the Best Hospital For Kids in California, and the Best Hospital For Children on the West Coast.

The donation that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. provides is what's called Charity Care. They treat patients that came to them regardless of their financial status. CHLA treats patients with over 350 pediatric specialties such as dentistry and cancer.

The real estate company is dedicated to serving their communities where their clients and teamwork and live. As such, they are proud to support different charitable initiatives within their local area. “The difference between donors such as our company and retailers is that we take it from our pocket rather than asking the money from our customers and we help spread awareness about the Children's Hospital. We educate the community about how important the work that the hospital provides,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO and President of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Today, Kusuma’s office is on a mission to raise $100,000 for the CHLA this year by taking a portion of their income and donating it towards that mission. In fact, at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, one of the requirements for a team leader to build their own team under our umbrella. They have to give their full commitment to giving back to the community through their partnership with a nonprofit organization, and one of them is Children's Hospital.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the most well esteemed and award-winning real estate brokerage firms in California. The company offers professional and reliable full-service assistance in property selling and buying for both commercial and residential clients within the region.

About Children's Hospital of Los Angeles

Children's Hospital of Los Angeles is a non-profit, pediatric academic medical center situated in the heart of Los Angeles. Established in 1901, the hospital is the biggest regional referral center for kids in critical condition who require life-saving care.

For individuals interested in making a move or joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. team, simply call Rudy L. Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email him at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



