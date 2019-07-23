Vitamin B Deficiency Symptoms and Causes Not to Be Ignored, Says Brand

Vita Miracle Vitamin B Complex Vita Miracle B Complex Healthier Living Vita Miracle

Vita Miracle has recently discussed causes and symptoms of Vitamin B deficiency. The company’s recently launched Vitamin B Complex is now available on Amazon.

MESA, AZ, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A distinguished manufacturer of several high-quality health and wellness products, Vita Miracle, has recently shared the most common reasons behind vitamin B deficiency. They also discuss the most observed deficiency symptoms and benefits of taking vitamin B complex capsules or tablets. Vita Miracle’s own B-complex tablet was launched recently on the Amazon marketplace.More information about Vita Miracle's Vitamin B Complex capsules can be found at http://bit.ly/vitamiracle Vita Miracle says that vitamin B-complex is comprised of eight of the thirteen vitamins required by the human body. These eight vitamins are thiamin (B1), riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), folic acid, and vitamin B12 (cyanocobalamin). The B-group vitamins are found in many foods, but they get destroyed easily by cooking and exposure to alcohol, the company states. Also, other than B12 and folic acid, the storage capacity of the B-group vitamins in the human body is limited. Therefore, following an improper diet for a few months can very easily result in vitamin B deficiency, says the brand.“All types of vitamin B are not responsible for the same body functions. Moreover, all these vitamins are available in different food sources,” states Michael York, a spokesperson for Vita Miracle. “Symptoms of vitamin B deficiency depends entirely on the type of vitamin B the person lacks. The symptoms may range from confusion and fatigue to compromised immune system or anemia.”The best way to prevent vitamin B deficiency is to consume plenty of food that are rich sources of different B vitamins, York says. Tablets or capsules are also used extensively to ensure adequate supply of vitamin B complex in the body.In addition to all eight B vitamins, the B vitamin complex high potency from Vita Miracle also contains Choline Bitartrate, Inositol, para-aminobenzoic acid, calcium carbonate, vegetable stearic acid, croscarmellose sodium, vegetable magnesium stearate, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, silicon dioxide, watercress powder and parsley leaf powder. Vita Miracle says this all natural product is completely safe because it is non-GMO, soy and gluten free, and contains no preservatives or artificial ingredients.To receive best results, Vita Miracle recommends one tablet daily, preferably with a meal or as directed by a healthcare professional. With its slow release of B-complex vitamins, the company claims it provides an energy boost for six to eight hours.To find out more about this product, please visit Vita Miracle’s official website or Amazon listing.###



