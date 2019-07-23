Heritage's Hans von Spakovsky Talks Election Integrity Aug. 27

Hans von Spakovsky

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join the Georgia Public Policy Foundation for “Election Integrity: Facts, Fraud and Fiction,” a noon Policy Briefing Luncheon keynoted by Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow Hans von Spakovsky on Tuesday, August 27, at the Georgian Club in Atlanta.The topic is especially relevant in Georgia, as allegations of impropriety linger over Georgia’s November 2018 elections, and it’s one von Spakovsky is uniquely qualified to tackle.This event is open to the public but registration is required at Eventbrite . Media who wish to attend must contact Benita Dodd. ABOUT HANS VON SPAKOVSKY : A senior legal fellow in The Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, von Spakovsky is manager of the think tank’s Election Law Reform Initiative, where he studies and writes about campaign finance restrictions, voter fraud and voter ID, enforcement of federal voting rights laws, administration of elections and voting equipment standards. President Donald Trump appointed him to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in 2017.This event, which is open to the public, is $35 to attend and includes lunch. Registration is required; the deadline to register is Friday, August 23. Register at Eventbrite or mail your check for $35 per attendee (memo: “Elections Event”) to Georgia Public Policy Foundation, 3200 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Suite 214, Atlanta, GA 30339.Questions? Email info@georgiapolicy.org or call Benita Dodd at 404-256-4050.What: “Election Integrity,” a Policy Briefing LuncheonWho: Hans Von SpakovskyWhen: Noon, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 (Registration, networking begin at 11:30 a.m.)Where: Georgian Club, 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1700, Atlanta, GA 30339Attire: Business, business casualAbout the Georgia Public Policy Foundation: Established in 1991, the Foundation is an independent, state-focused think tank that proposes market-oriented approaches to public policy to improve the lives of Georgians. Regular events include Leadership Breakfasts and Policy Briefing Luncheons. The Foundation is ranked in the Global Go-To Think Tank Index as one of the “Best Independent Think Tanks."



