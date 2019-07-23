Ancient Resource Auctions' online auction, August 3rd, features ancient and ethnographic antiquities, fossils and more

Egyptian panel from the lid of a sarcophagus, dating to the Late Period (circa 664-332 BC), 33 ½ inches long, formerly in the collection of the late actor Larry Hagman (est. $12,000-$20,000). Large Archaic Greek stone head of a Kouros from the 6th century BC, with large, almond shaped eyes and hair in long curled locks, 19 inches tall by 14 inches wide (est. $18,000-$25,000). Remarkably well-preserved fossil skull of a wild boar from South Central Europe, dating back circa 8,500-16,500 years, to the Late Pleistocene or Mesolithic period (est. $15,000-$25,000). Actual papyrus page from an ancient Book of the Dead (Late Period to Ptolemaic, circa 664-30 BC), from a chapter between 64-129, 36 inches by 11 inches (est. $12,000-$20,000). Greek Lucanian red-figure skyphos (deep, cup-shaped vessel with a pair of horizontal handles to the rim), possibly from the Intermediate Group (circa 400-375 BC) (est. $6,000-$9,000).

The auction is packed with authentic, ancient Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Near Eastern, Islamic, Byzantine and Pre-Columbian antiquities and ethnographic items.

We’re featuring an incredible selection of antiquities from a wide variety of cultures. In addition, we have a fantastic selection of fossils we’re excited to be offering.” — Gabriel Vandervort

MONTROSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ancient Resource Auctions’ online-only Exceptional Summer Antiquities Auction on Saturday, August 3rd, is packed with over 380 lots of authentic, well-provenanced ancient Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Near Eastern, Islamic, Byzantine and Pre-Columbian antiquities and ethnographic items , including a selection of natural history and fossils The auction will start promptly at 9 am Pacific time. “We’re featuring an incredible selection of antiquities from a wide variety of cultures,” said Gabriel Vandervort of Ancient Resource Auctions. “In addition, we have a fantastic selection of fossils we’re excited to be offering. Buyers are bound to get wonderful pieces at really great prices.”All lots may be viewed and bid on now, via Ancient Resource Auctions’ bidding platform, at bid.AncientResourceAuctions.com, and on its bidding apps for both Android and Apple devices. Bidding is available on Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. The link to LiveAuctioneers is https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/145976_a77-exceptional-summer-antiquities-sale/ Several pieces are expected to vie for top lot of the auction. One is a beautiful Egyptian panel from the lid of a sarcophagus, dating to the Late Period (circa 664-332 BC). The 33 ½ inch tall panel, formerly in the collection of the late actor Larry Hagman, is fashioned from wood panels, with the “mummy mask” still attached and the headdress still in place (est. $12,000-$20,000).A fantastic, large Archaic Greek stone head of a Kouros from the 6th century BC, with large, almond shaped eyes and hair in long curled locks, has a pre-sale estimate of $18,000-$25,000. The head is 19 inches tall by 14 inches wide and comes with a large custom base. It was formerly in the collection of Dr. Elie Borowski and was exhibited in the Getty Villa in the early 1970s.An actual papyrus page from an ancient Book of the Dead (Late Period to Ptolemaic, circa 664-30 BC), from a chapter between 64-129, should command $12,000-$20,000. The 36 inch long by 11 inch tall page boasts lovely vignettes. At the center is a Kheper (scarab beetle), with the wings, feet and tail of a falcon, surmounted by a solar disc. The page is housed in a rectangular frame.The lovely Roman marble head of a woman from the Julio-Claudian Period (circa early 1st century BC), attached to a contemporary marble base and with an overall height of 15 ¾ inches, has an estimate of $9,000-$12,000. The bust could be that of Empress Livia Drusilla, the wife of Augustus, mother of Tiberius, grandmother of Claudius and the great-grandmother of Caligula.A wonderful Etruscan female votive head from the 4th century BC, 9 ¼ inches in height, should garner $7,000-$15,000. The head boasts extremely well-defined and stylish features; she’s wearing earrings and her hair is styled back in waves below a diadem and rolled at the nape of the neck. It’s a superior example of the Etruscan’s mastery of the arts, on a custom wood base.A marvelous ancient Greek Lucanian red-figure skyphos (deep, cup-shaped vessel with a pair of horizontal handles to the rim and having deeply vertical sides), possibly from the Intermediate Group (circa 400-375 BC), has a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$9,000. The 7-inch-tall skyphos is nicely painted with a woman in a dress on one side apparently chasing a young man on the other.A large Byzantine double-spouted bronze lamp on a flared pedestal foot, from circa the 6th or 7th century AD, 9 ¾ inches tall, is expected to finish at $10,000-$15,000. The body is elegant and rounded, having long nozzles with flaring tips. A lion and a panther adorn the nozzles, each flanked by suspension loops. It’s a lovely lamp, with well-preserved brown patinated surfaces.A rare and remarkably well-preserved fossil skull of a wild boar from South Central Europe, dating back circa 8,500-16,500 years, to the Late Pleistocene or Mesolithic period, is expected to bring $15,000-$25,000. The 12 ¼ inch long skull and lower jaw are in impeccable condition. The jaw retains all its molars and pre-molars, the original tusks and three of the original six incisors.An exceedingly rare Taino wooden zemi (sculptural object said to house a spirit), circa 1000-1500 AD, fashioned from lignum vitae (a member of the creosote tree family and thus resistant to decay and insects), has an estimate of $1,200-$1,800. This may be the only wooden zemi known. The gaping mouth suggests a tribute to Yucahu, the primary god of growing and fertility.In addition to live and internet bidding, phone and absentee bids will be accepted. When bidding this way, a 19.5 percent buyer’s premium will apply, versus a 24.5 percent when bidding online via LiveAuctioneers.com or Invaluable.com, and 20 percent via the Ancient Resource Auctions bidding platform and app. Previews are by appointment only; to schedule one call 818-425-9633.Ancient Resource Auctions is one of the few specialized auction houses that makes genuine ancient artifacts available to its worldwide client base at reasonable prices. “We are a small operation with a passion and dedication for ancient history,” Gabriel Vandervort commented. “My partners and I have many decades of combined experience working with these fine items.”Ancient Resource Auctions is always seeking quality ancient art and antiquities for future auctions. To inquire about consigning one piece or an entire collection, you may call 818-425-9633 or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com. All inquiries are confidential.To learn more about Ancient Resource Auctions and the Saturday, August 3rd Auction #77: Exceptional Summer Antiquities Sale, visit www.AncientResourceAuctions.com . For more information, please call 818-425-9633 or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.# # # #



