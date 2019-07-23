Fitzgerald Introduces “Solo: A Celebration of Women on Their Own” At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Kathleen Fitzgerald, Portrait Photographer & Author Solo: A Celebration of Women on Their Own

An Intimate Look at Single Women Today

“Kathleen’s presentation takes marketers beyond the data and stats into the psychographics at the heart of today’s moms and women.” — Nan McCann, M2Moms® Producer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her opening day presentation at M2Moms® , portrait photographer and author Kathleen Fitzgerald will remind brand marketing executives that being single is often the choice of today’s women. M2Moms-The Marketing to Moms Conference, will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, in Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. Using portraits from her new book "Solo: A Celebration of Women on Their Own", to illustrate her presentation, Fitzgerald will point out the 2016 U.S. Census Bureau reported that 53.2% of women 18 and older were single. Plus, in the US, single moms have become the new norm. M2Momsis presented by The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. It is attended by national and global brand marketing executives who attend to learn how to build more business with women and moms.A Portrait of Single Women“Audiences are captivated by Kathleen’s presentations on women’s issues. She introduced her first book "Divas Dame & Dolls" at the first M2W® . conference. One attendee was so taken by her work that she commissioned Kathleen to shoot female athletes at the National Senior Games for what turned out to be her second book "Soaring Spirts", “according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “Her new book reveals the “single” phenomenon from the artist’s perspective …sharing their compelling photographic portraits and unique stories. It is a collection of women living on their own. Some have never married; others are divorced or widowed. Their stories remind us of women we know. They range in age from their 30’s to 90’s and come from across the country. As diverse as they are in ethnicity, culture, education, spiritual beliefs and socio-economic standing, one common trait is women’s ability to tackle unforeseen situations with tenacity, strength, and resilience.”2019 Highlights:“Kathleen’s presentation takes marketers beyond the data and stats into the psychographics at the heart of today’s moms and women. This year’s sessions also include an in-depth look at the moms market in China. It absolutely dwarfs the US market. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies,” McCann added. “We’ll also be especially focusing on tech with segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll study how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment. Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female targeted startup “Shark Tank” featuring quick elevator pitches with a cash prize to the winner voted by the audience. Plus, in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”About Kathleen Fitzgerald:Kathleen FitzgeraldPortrait Photographer & Author of:“Solo: A Celebration of Women on Their Own”,“Soaring Spirits”, and“Divas, Dames & Dolls”Kathleen began studying photography while living in Japan and later at the International Center of Photography and the School of Visual Arts in New York City. She has shown her work at the National Arts Club in New York and at the Chicago Cultural Center. She has traveled extensively as a keynote speaker on women’s issues. Kathleen is married and has two daughters and four grandchildren. Originally from NYC and New England, she now lives in Charlotte.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham University113 W. 60TH St., NYCFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in event creation, promotion, production and management.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.