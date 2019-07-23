Plyzer Technologies adds new SaaS client Reva Health to its Growing List of B2B Clients

Plyzer Technologies Adds Reva Health to its Growing List of B2B Clients using the Plyzer Intelligence platform

Plyzer Technologies (OTCQB:PLYZ)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that Reva Health, a Spanish consumer healthcare company has become a new SaaS customer. Reva’s product portfolio includes such brand names as Pharysol, Compeed and EllaOne.Reva reported sales of over 23 M euros in 2018. Reva will be using the Plyzer Intelligence platform to monitor their brands in the online e-commerce marketplace.“We are very pleased to be providing an important service to Reva.Our business analytics platform will help Reva in making more strategic use of data leading to better decisions on how best to allocate resources to sales and marketing budgets.We look forward to working with the excellent management team at Reva ” said Diego Hervás, COO of Plyzer Technologies.Plyzer Intelligence analyzes millions of URLs from all online Spanish pharmacies to provide a brand or company with real-time, critical pricing and market data across all its online sales channels under one dashboard. This tool will significantly assist a company in controlling point of sale, monitoring what images are displayed on reseller's websites, ascertaining the accuracy of descriptions used, and conducting an ongoing competitive analysis of its omnichannel strategy versus its major competitors. Plyzer Intelligence is an essential tool in sales functions, marketing functions, and legal/compliance functions.About PlyzerPlyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, CanadaPlyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZFor more information about :Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com Plyzer App: plyzer.comSales enquiries can be directed to :In Europe: diego.hervas@plyzer.comIn North America: Alexi Chatzilias - alexi@plyzer.comThis news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of the Company. All forward looking statements concerning the Company’s future plans and operations, including management’s assessment of the Company’s expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections.



