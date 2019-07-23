Secure Channels Named Finalist in Black Unicorn Awards for 2019

Secure Channels is Now one of the Top 30 Finalists in Most Prestigious Awards for Cybersecurity Companies Who Have the Potential of Being Valued at $1B

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SECURE CHANNELS, the cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of advanced, quantum resilient encryption systems today announced that it has been named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019.

Secure Channels is competing against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term “Black Unicorn” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment (Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unicorn_(finance)) and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

“It’s exciting to see Secure Channels making it into the finalist round among other cybersecurity industry leaders in our first annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert Herjavec of www.herjavecgroup.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

Learn more about the judges at: http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-2019-meet-the-judges/

“We believe Secure Channels has the potential to win this award because of our management team’s track record, our innovative cybersecurity offering, market adoption and the huge ‘green field’ opportunity in front of us in a multi-billion dollar addressable marketplace,” said Richard Blech.

About Secure Channels

Secure Channels provides innovative, effective security solutions designed to complement existing investments in security. Our products offer advanced data protection, adaptable encryption, authentication, enterprise confidentiality solutions and proximity-based monitoring and intelligence capabilities. We help you meet your security challenges. Our mission is to help organizations make the most of their active security tools used for authentication and data protection, while providing a COST and PERFORMANCE effective solution to efficiently address the ever-increasing security challenges organizations face today.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 7th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019, please visit http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

