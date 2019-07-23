Glassbox Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

Microsoft

Glassbox Will Provide Microsoft Customer Base with the Most Complete Digital Customer Management Solution, While Becoming a Premium Co-Sell Partner.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassbox, the leading enterprise Digital Customer Experience solution, announced today a new strategic partnership with Microsoft. Glassbox will actively work with Microsoft and its sales and marketing teams to sell its customer management solution to Microsoft’s extensive customer base, as well as its wide network of partners globally.By combining Azure cloud services and Glassbox Customer Experience solution, enterprises will be able to easily use Azure advanced Machine Learning technology to enrich Glassbox powerful insights, with capabilities like Next Best Offer and other AI based insights.“This strategic partnership with Microsoft greatly expands business opportunities globally, which are extremely important at a time when Glassbox is in hyper growth period”, says Yoav Schreiber, COO at Glassbox. He adds “Our solution is already established among the largest enterprises worldwide, hence now is the best time to be exposed to Microsoft huge Customer base”.“Looking at Glassbox extensive list of highly satisfied and recognized Customers, they are exactly the type of Partners we embrace, and we’re delighted to welcome them to our Co-Sell Program” says Udi Even Ezra, Partners Manager for ISV’s at Microsoft. “By partnering with Glassbox, Microsoft can reinforce its presence at leading Enterprises and empower them to achieve more.”Microsoft initiated Co-Sell Ready status in 2016 to provide comprehensive sales and marketing support for selected partners. To be eligible, businesses must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance commitment and pass technology and sales assessments.About GlassboxGlassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, improved conversion ratios, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, and also improved regulatory compliance and faster customer disputes resolution. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals.



