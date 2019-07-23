Easy to Use Open Source HPC with GUI Interface Announced By Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech is the only enterprise offering groundbreaking Open OnDemand, which makes open source HPC as easy as using a desktop or website; it is also the only company able to integrate it into OpenHPC. This means that even those without HPC expertise can take advantage of the significant cost-savings of open source.

The traditional downside of open source platforms has been lack of support. Nor-Tech’s engineers, who have decades of open source expertise, provide that support. A free trial of Open OnDemand is currently available on Nor-Tech’s Demo Cluster.

Open OnDemand Benefits include:

• Keeps initial and recurring licensing costs way down

• No licensing fees for cluster management software

• Much easier to use than command lines

Nor-Tech Vice President of Engineering Dom Daninger is on the Ohio Supercomputer Center advisory board--the platform developers. The entire engineering team at Nor-Tech has been working with the organization to integrate Open OnDemand into their Open HPC Cluster Management Suite. This allows the delivery of groundbreaking Open OnDemand functionality to enterprise and education clients for the first time.

Now all of Nor-Tech’s clients can use low cost/no cost open source cluster management tools like Open HPC, PBS Pro and CentOS to dramatically cut their software licensing costs. Additional information includes:

• The Open OnDemand server is simply a virtual machine running on the cluster head node so no extra server hardware is needed--keeping the added cost very low.

• There is zero install. Open OnDemand is a single point of entry into the cluster, all users need is a simple browser and a single sign-on--user name, password and URL.

• Users can easily upload and download files to and from the cluster right through the browser with no special FTP or PUTTY needed.

• If users want to use command lines, they can from within the browser session.

• Resource schedulers like PBS Pro, Slurm and LSF are all supported

Nor-Tech’s Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Nor-Tech has a solid reputation within the technology community as a leading innovator; Open OnDemand solidifies that position. Our engineering team does a lot more than build systems; they are constantly looking at ways to improve the client experience—whether it’s speed, ease of use, financial savings or, in this case, all three.”

For more information, including details on how Open OnDemand works, visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/leading-edge/open_ondemand/.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





