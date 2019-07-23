Matrix Sciences Partners with TraceGains to Offer Integrated Supply Chain Monitoring, Evaluation, and Testing Services

Through this agreement with Matrix Sciences, we’ll be able to provide customers integrated supply chain monitoring, evaluating, and testing services.” — TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in cloud-based compliance, quality, and new product development software for the CPG industry, today announced a strategic alliance with Matrix Sciences. The companies have partnered to offer integrated solutions that combine TraceGains industry-leading software with Matrix Sciences’ food safety advisory services, laboratory testing, and data analytics.

The combined strength of the team of experts at Matrix Sciences who specialize in microbiological testing, food chemistry, sensory analysis, food safety, and research with the TraceGains suite of products that maximize new product development, food safety, quality, and business intelligence will give joint customers a distinct advantage in the marketplace.

“We’re thrilled to combine the unparalleled data analytics and advisory services of Matrix Sciences with the power of TraceGains Network to speed up information exchange and provide deep insight to customers,” Matrix Sciences CEO Robert Wiebe said. “Matrix Sciences and TraceGains will offer risk-mitigating advisory services using TraceGains software, as well as complete on-site consulting and crisis-management programs.”

“Software can solve a lot of problems, but food, beverage, and CPG companies need experts with regulatory and scientific technical knowledge to develop new products and oversee safe manufacturing and distribution practices,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “Matrix Sciences’ technical expertise complements what TraceGains technology can do. Through this agreement with Matrix Sciences, we’ll be able to provide customers integrated supply chain monitoring, evaluating, and testing services.”

Customers will have access to:

• Advanced analysis of incoming materials.

• Remote risk assessments.

• Onsite verification & coaching assessments.

• Crisis preparedness and crisis management services.

• Laboratory testing services.

With this arrangement, the two companies will work together to build an API to link TraceGains software solutions with Matrix Sciences data analytics platform. The API will be available to customers in November 2019.

About TraceGains

TraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development solutions for the CPG industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow the business without adding resources.

About Matrix Sciences

Matrix Sciences is a growing network of laboratory and sensory testing, advisory and analytics services, with a shared purpose of delivering accurate, timely and insightful information so that customers have what they need to bring safe, quality food to market. Its network includes facilities in Columbus, Chicago, Green Bay, Portland, northern Indiana, and California, and is complemented by sensory and product research facilities in Michigan and across Canada.



