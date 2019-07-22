88 Service Franchise Brands Recognized for High Franchisee Satisfaction

Based on an independent survey of nearly 19,500 franchisees by Franchise Business Review, 82% of service franchisees surveyed enjoy operating their business

This year, the top service franchise brands had initial investments that started as low as $975 and climbed over $500,000. The median average initial investment was $90,000.”” — Eric Stites, CEO and Managing Director of Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review has announced its annual rating of the Top Service Franchises , based exclusively on franchisee feedback.Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises , as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors. Most recently, Franchise Business Review announced the Top Service Franchises in 2019, based on survey feedback from franchise owners.“Many service concepts are low overhead, high margin models, and can be very easy to start small and allow the franchise owner to scale the business rapidly. Many service franchises also offer the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of customers and the franchise owner’s community,” said Charlie Kerr, president of Drama Kids.To identify the top service franchises for 2019, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from 19,495 franchisees regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.Franchisees were surveyed between January 2018 and May 2019 on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including financial opportunity, leadership, training & support, operations and product development, core values (honesty and integrity of franchisor), general satisfaction, and the franchisee community. You can read more about the top brands here Some of the key findings from Franchise Business Review’s satisfaction surveys of service franchisees:82% say they enjoy operating their business79% would recommend their franchise brand to others64% report overall satisfaction with their franchise75% would “do it again” knowing what they know today72% say they are meeting financial expectations“One of the appeals of the service sector is the low barrier to entry,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “And, because many service businesses do not require a brick and mortar location, you will not have to pay the additional infrastructure costs that come with most retail franchises. This year, the top service franchise brands had initial investments that started as low as $975 and climbed over $500,000. The median average initial investment was $90,000.”Research on the 2020 Top Overall Franchises is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: www.Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/Awards For more information on this year’s best franchise brands, visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To request print copies of the 2019 Top Service Franchises Guide contact Samantha Granville at samantha@franchisebusinessreview.com.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the leading independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com ###Media Contact:Samantha GranvilleFranchise Business Reviewsamantha@franchisebusinessreview.com+1 603-501-1905



