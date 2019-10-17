Defining Your Unique Selling Proposition to Speak to Your Ideal Client

Entrepreneur By Design - Education is Important, Action is Essential

Your Unique Selling Propostion (USP) is the term used to define what makes you different and unique and defines the reason people should come to you.

“Wendy worked closely with me to overhaul my marketing and sales processes. I now have a sense of direction and know where I should spend time and money. She also did a great job of working ...” — Trish Felber, Owner of Renewal Homeopathy and Wellness

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Unique Selling Proposition (USP) is the term used to define what makes you different and unique and defines the reason people should come to you as opposed to someone else.

A Unique Selling Proposition clarifies your value and uniqueness and puts it into language that speaks to your target market or ideal client. Once you know how to describe who you are and what you offer, you can craft a script that tells your ideal customers why they should care.

This script needs to express ‘what’s in it for them’ and how their life will be transformed. A great Unique Selling Proposition comes from knowing who your customer is, what they want, and what makes them tick. Your products and services are an experience someone is going to have with you and your company. Your ideal clients get excited about the desired outcome. So every part of this proposition has to be directly related to that outcome.

Your Unique Selling Proposition has your potential customers believing they need your product or service because it will change something in their lives (something they’re currently not happy about). When you describe the transformation that will occur, using outcome-oriented words, they will see why your product is valuable and they will WANT to buy it!

It’s important to keep in mind that if you don’t consistently let people know what you offer, you’ll have a hard time reaching your ideal clients. But they are out there and they need your product or service. However, every day we’re inundated with emails, blogs, new products and social media messaging. Occasionally, someone or something breaks through all the clutter and we make a purchase. This breakthrough usually comes from a well crafted Unique Selling Proposition.

Remember that people typically spend money to combat pain or to pursue pleasure. People are not as interested in the features of what you offer as much as they are in the benefits. The benefits speak to solving problems and getting rid of the pain.

Think about what problem your product or solution can fix. Figure out how it drives efficiency in some manner because this is what everybody’s looking for. How can you make their jobs or lives easier? Your potential customer wants to know how you’re going to help them. What does the solution look like, exactly? The more urgent the pain, the more likely it is you’ll be able to offer a compelling solution and the more quickly they will commit to becoming your customer. You want to be able to answer the questions: “Why do we need what you’re offering?” and “What’s the result or outcome if we make this investment with you?”

Testimonial:

“Wendy worked closely with me to overhaul my marketing and sales processes. I now have a sense of direction and know where I should spend time and money. She also did a great job of working with my team. Wendy has helped me view my business from a completely new perspective - I now think more like an entrepreneur and would highly recommend working with her.”

Trish Felber, Owner of Renewal Homeopathy and Wellness

Lastly, when creating any marketing material, always ask yourself: Am I just providing lip service here or do I have proof of what I’m saying? This is what helps your potential client get off the fence and get on with saying “Yes, I need this and I need it today.” You’ll want to integrate your Unique Selling Proposition into all your marketing materials, including advertising and sales copy, business cards, brochures, flyers, signs, phone and sales scripts, letters and postcards, email marketing, websites, and all social media activities.

Defining Your Unique Selling Proposition to Speak to Your Ideal Client



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.