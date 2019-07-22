Top Franchises for Women Revealed, Based on an Independent Survey of Over 8,800 Women Franchise Owners.

Franchise Business Review shows 88% of female franchisees surveyed enjoy operating their business

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review has announced its annual ranking of the Top Franchises for Women, based exclusively on franchisee feedback.Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors. Most recently, Franchise Business Review announced its Top Franchises for Women in 2019, based on feedback from female franchise owners.“Women make great franchisees for a multitude of reasons. We possess a strong ability to communicate and collaborate, which is imperative to succeed. A good franchisee is constantly learning and is willing to reach out and communicate with fellow franchisees, colleagues, and customers in order to grow. Women are always willing to help, as well as ask for help when they need it,” said Beth Brown, a Home Care Assistance franchisee.To identify the top franchises for women for 2019, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from 8,880 franchisees regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.Some of the key findings from Franchise Business Review’s satisfaction surveys of female franchisees:88% say they enjoy operating their business75% would recommend their franchise brand to others78% report overall satisfaction with their franchise72% would “do it again” knowing what they know todayCheck out the infographic, which displays this year’s findings here Michelle Rowan, COO and president of Franchise Business Review notes, “Over the last decade, there has been a 24% increase in women-owned franchise business. Today, 26% of all franchises are solely woman-owned, with another 9% with at least one female partner in the ownership group. Additionally, 41% of new franchisees that have launched in the last 24 months are women.”Franchisees were surveyed between January 2018 and May 2019 on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including financial opportunity, leadership, training & support, operations and product development, core values (honesty and integrity of franchisor), general satisfaction, and the franchisee community. You can read more about the top brands here: www.franchisebusinessreview.com/post/women-satisfaction-franchising Research on the 2020 Top Overall Franchises is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: www.Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/Awards For more information on this year’s best franchise brands, visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To request hard copies of the 2019 Top Franchises for Women Guide contact Samantha Granville at samantha@franchisebusinessreview.com.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com ###Media Contact:Samantha GranvilleFranchise Business Reviewsamantha@franchisebusinessreview.com+1 603-501-1905



