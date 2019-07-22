26 Food & Beverage Franchise Brands Recognized for High Franchisee Satisfaction

Based on and independent survey of 4,200+ franchisees by Franchise Business Review, 85% of food & beverage franchisees surveyed enjoy operating their business

Food franchises offer an exciting environment for business owners who don’t mind making a bigger financial investment, working long hours, and managing a large and diverse workforce.” — Eric Stites, CEO and Managing Director of Franchise Business Review

DOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review has announced its 14th annual ranking of the Top Food Franchises , based exclusively on franchisee feedback.Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rate the top franchises in specific sectors. Most recently, Franchise Business Review announced the Top Food Franchise opportunities for 2019.“Food franchises offer an exciting environment for business owners who don’t mind making a bigger financial investment, working long hours, and managing a large and diverse workforce,” says Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Food operators remain some of the most passionate in all of franchising, and while the investment is typically higher, so is the potential for returns – especially for franchisees that own the real estate that their businesses operate in.”To identify the top food franchise brands of 2019, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from approximately 4,200 franchisees regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.Some of the key findings from Franchise Business Review’s satisfaction survey of food franchisees:85% say they enjoy operating their business79% would recommend their franchise brand to others69% report overall satisfaction with their franchise79% would “do it again” knowing what they know todayFranchisees were surveyed between January 2018 and May 2019 on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including financial opportunity, leadership, training & support, operations and product development, core values (honesty and integrity of franchisor), general satisfaction, and the franchisee community. You can read more about the top brands here Research on the 2020 Top Overall Franchises is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: www.Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/Awards For more information on this year’s best franchise brands, visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To request hard copies of the 2019 Top Food Franchises Guide contact Samantha at samantha@franchisebusinessreview.com.Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com ###Media Contact:Samantha GranvilleFranchise Business Reviewsamantha@franchisebusinessreview.com+1 603-501-1905



