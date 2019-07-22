Excelero Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors List

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelero , a disruptor in software-defined block storage, announced today that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Excelero to its 2019 Emerging Vendors list in the Storage category. This annual list honors recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel’s future. It recognizes channel-focused companies across seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Storage.Excelero was recognized for helping enterprises maximize storage efficiency and ROI with their NVMe Flash-based storage architectures and “excelerate” their growth. The company’s flagship solution, NVMeshⓇ, is software-defined block storage that enables shared NVMe across any network and supports any local or distributed file system. WIth NVMesh customers benefit from the performance of local flash with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO.“We’re honored to appear for the third year in a row on CRN’s emerging vendors to watch list,” said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. “As a 100% channels focused company we are delighted to help our valued partners meet the strong demand for scale-out shared NVMe storage architectures for fast-growing categories such as GPU computing, AI, ML, and analytics.”CRN’s Emerging Vendors list honors technology suppliers driving innovation across the IT channel. It also provides a valuable resource for solution providers looking to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their portfolios.Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN’s editorial team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings.“CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth — and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come.”The Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors About ExceleroExcelero delivers low-latency distributed block storage for web-scale applications such as AI, machinelearning and GPU computing. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the TechGiants’ shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets the low-latency performance and scalability requirements ofthe largest web-scale and enterprise applications.Excelero’s NVMesh enables shared NVMe across any network and supports any local or distributed filesystem. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash with the convenience of centralizedstorage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. NVMesh isdeployed by major web-scale customers, for data analytics and machine learning applications and inMedia & Entertainment post-production and HPC environments.Follow us on Twitter @Excelerostorage, on LinkedIn or visit us at www.excelero.com to learn more.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and FacebookCopyright ©2019 The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.For further information:Tom LeydenVice President of Corporate MarketingMobile US +1 818 919 8478press@excelero.comFederica MonsoneEMEA Media Contact (A3 Communications)+44 (0) 1252 875 203fred.monsone@a3communications.co.ukMary Kae Marinac (for A3 Communications)US Media Contact+ 1 978-685-3136mk@mkmarinac.comThe Channel Company Contact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.com



