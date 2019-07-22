Excelero Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors List
Excelero was recognized for helping enterprises maximize storage efficiency and ROI with their NVMe Flash-based storage architectures and “excelerate” their growth. The company’s flagship solution, NVMeshⓇ, is software-defined block storage that enables shared NVMe across any network and supports any local or distributed file system. WIth NVMesh customers benefit from the performance of local flash with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO.
“We’re honored to appear for the third year in a row on CRN’s emerging vendors to watch list,” said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. “As a 100% channels focused company we are delighted to help our valued partners meet the strong demand for scale-out shared NVMe storage architectures for fast-growing categories such as GPU computing, AI, ML, and analytics.”
CRN’s Emerging Vendors list honors technology suppliers driving innovation across the IT channel. It also provides a valuable resource for solution providers looking to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their portfolios.
Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN’s editorial team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings.
“CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth — and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come.”
The Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.
About Excelero
Excelero delivers low-latency distributed block storage for web-scale applications such as AI, machine
learning and GPU computing. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the Tech
Giants’ shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-
defined block storage solution that meets the low-latency performance and scalability requirements of
the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.
Excelero’s NVMesh enables shared NVMe across any network and supports any local or distributed file
system. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash with the convenience of centralized
storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. NVMesh is
deployed by major web-scale customers, for data analytics and machine learning applications and in
Media & Entertainment post-production and HPC environments.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com.
Copyright ©2019 The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
