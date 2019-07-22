Innovate, Digitize, Integrate: The key takeaways from the North American CHC Conference

Nicholas Hall summarises the event

The key takeaways from the North American CHC Conference Nicholas Hall held in association with Everything Health, New Jersey 26-27 June 2019.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UK, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholas Hall, in association with Everything Health, held its North American Consumer Healthcare Conference in Morristown, New Jersey 26-27 June 2019.With attendees from key CHC players and stakeholders, and speakers from companies including Bayer, CHPA, Google, GSK, Perrigo, J&J, the event explored new areas of potential growth and technological innovations that will drive the CHC industry forward, as well as innovative new products and business model ideas.Despite a perceived lack of Rx-to-OTC switch in North America in recent years, attendees and presenters alike spoke optimistically of the future of the industry, with exciting new areas of growth, such as the CBD market, explored in depth. The key message was that personalisation is integral for future growth of the industry, and that marketers need to evolve alongside the consumer and continue to innovate, digitize and integrate.A full report of the event will be featured in the July edition of Nicholas Hall’s Insight North America; non-subscribers can receive a copy of this report by contacting melissa.lee@NicholasHall.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.