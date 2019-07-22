Auto/Mate Integrates DMS with Dealer360’s Analytics and CompTrackr Reporting Solutions

Running a successful dealership requires making important decisions every day. How do you know they're the right decisions?” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems announced today it has successfully completed all dealership management system (DMS) integrations with Dealer360’s Analytics and CompTrackr reporting solutions. Real-time integration between the two systems ensures that dealership data being viewed is always current, authentic and precise."Running a successful dealership requires making important decisions every day. How do you know they're the right decisions?” said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate. “If you rely on information provided in Excel spreadsheets, you're relying on outdated data or someone else’s version of the truth.”“Our Analytics reporting dashboard allows Auto/Mate customers to instantly view trends, missed opportunities and projected outcomes, making it easy to maximize profit potential and control expenses,” said Michael Phillips, CEO with Dealer360.Dealer360’s Analytics is a powerful reporting platform that provides clear insight into dealership operations and allows executives and dealership managers to identify and focus on the core drivers of profitability.Dealer360’s CompTrackr solution allows salespeople to track their progress towards targets and bonuses immediately following a sale, and integrates seamlessly with payroll processing to ensure that all spiffs and comps are accurately calculated and awarded.Auto/Mate's integration program, Open/Mate , is based on open standards so that third-party vendors can easily integrate with the DMS. Auto/Mate's open integration program keeps integration costs low for vendors, saving auto dealers money while providing them with more vendor choices.For more information visit www.automate.com About Dealer360Since 2008, Dealer360 has been creating software solutions for automotive dealerships across North America. The company was founded by a group of automotive industry veterans and software developers who recognized the need to improve access to dealership data.Dealer360 takes a unique approach to its integrations, allowing it to develop solutions that truly impact dealership performance. Dealer360’s mission is to provide dealerships with products that increase efficiency and drive profitability. For more information visit http://www.dlr360.com/ About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPSis a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,500 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



