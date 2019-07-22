ZB Exchange and ZB Nexus Join Forces for Educational Impact

Aurora Wong, Vice President of ZB Group Aurora Wong, Founder of ZB Nexus Chengdu leg of the BTC123 Global Tour

July 20th saw both ZB Exchange and the newly launched think tank, ZB Nexus, participate in the Chengdu leg of the BTC123 Global Tour.

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Media leader BTC123 is currently leading an ongoing roadshow starting in mainland China and moving abroad with a focus on education and collaboration. ZB Exchange was invited to attend and present their upgraded user dashboard with traders and industry peers alike. Chengdu China is one of the key hubs on the global tour with a history of crypto activity, making this a high priority event for ZB to participate. ZB Group’s Vice President, Aurora Wong, participated as the afternoon’s headline speaker.

She spoke on the innovations ZB Exchange is driving and introduced the newly launched research institute ZB Nexus of which she is founder. The intelligence aspect of ZB Nexus is a value added service not only for the ZB Group services but the industry as a whole. “The crypto space is growing in complexity day by day and at an ever increasing speed…ZB Nexus is our most robust answer yet to today’s growing challenges.” She went on to explain, “ZB Nexus raises the IQ of everything we do in house but also will be open sourcing our deep-dive research findings for the entire industry.”

Ms. Wong’s presentation was dedicated to sharing some of those insights. She spoke of the trends in IEO and launchpads, the need for improving best practices across the industry, and concluded with a look at the solutions blockchain offers society; as long as we stay on course.

That was the message of the Chengdu BTC123 event: responsibility mixed with optimism. It was a message well received and shared. Coinciding with this tone, industry analysts and developers alike can look forward to the first of the ZB Nexus published intel reports in the coming weeks.

About ZB Group

ZB Group was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing leadership to the blockchain development space and today manages a network that includes digital assets exchanges, wallets, capital ventures, research institutes, and media. The Group’s flagship platform is ZB.com, the industry leading digital asset exchange. The platform launched in early 2013 and boasts one of the world's largest trading communities.

ZB Group also includes ZBG the innovative crypto trading platform, and BW.com, the world’s first mining-pool based exchange. Other holdings include wallet leader BitBank, as well as exchange brands ZBM, ZBX and Korea’s Bithi.

Industry intelligence and standards are headed by the recently launched ZB Nexus who embody the core values of ZB Group and open-source their reports and analysis for the public.



