Told “Female Entrepreneurs Aren’t a Real Thing” Pushes 3 Women from 3 Countries to Start an International Movement

WRTW Planning Meeting Over Zoom - Alecia May (Canada), Jemimah Ashleigh (Australia), and Laura Petersen (USA) WRTW Local Meeting of Female Business-Owners in San Diego, California Lead by Laura Petersen of Who Run The World Retreat in Bali Lead by Alecia May of Who Run The World

Globally, 97% of female start-ups fail in the first 5 years: 2x the rate of male counterparts. Who Run The World helps female businesses to survive and thrive.

Our goal is to reduce the failure rate for female businesses by 50% before the year 2030.” — Laura Petersen, Co-Founder Who Run The World

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An older businessman -- seated across the small mastermind table -- dismissed all women in one curt sentence: "Honey, female entrepreneurs aren't a real thing. They don't make any money."

Entrepreneurs Jemimah Ashleigh of Australia, Alecia May of Canada, and Laura Petersen of the United States shot livid looks at each other. The problem, however, is that statistics actually support this statement.

“Globally, 97% of female start-ups fail in the first 5 years. This is twice the rate of our male counterparts,” says Jemimah Ashleigh, an award-winning branding and positioning expert out of Canberra, Australia.

But instead of getting angry at the rude comment, the three women decided to take action and ignite a movement. Who Run The World (WRTW) is a unique, international collaboration to provide women the right tools, in the right order, at the right time, and in a cost-effective way to make their businesses survive and thrive.

“Our goal is to reduce the failure rate for female businesses by 50% before the year 2030,” says Laura Petersen, a bestselling book writing and launch specialist in San Diego, California.

WRTW officially launches July 29, 2019, for just $99/year (special launch pricing through August 5th). Powered by Thinkific, membership includes an online platform with training on topics important for business success in today’s fast-paced, digital world both from the three founders and expert leaders around the globe. Members also have access to worldwide networking opportunities, local events, international events (starting 2020), discounts on advanced training, tools, resources, and much more.

“It’s all about collaboration, not competition. It’s time we did our part to help more women succeed. A rising tide raises all ships,” says Alecia May, an event and sponsorship expert outside Toronto, Canada.

To learn more and join the movement, visit: RunTheWorldLive.com



Contact Information:

• Jemimah Ashleigh (Australia): Hello@JemimahAshleigh.com +61410580757

• Laura Petersen (USA): Laura@CopyThatPops.com +1 (949) 288-3278

• Alecia May (Canada): Alecia@EventistryByAlecia.com

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.