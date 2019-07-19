Easy Video Monetization Method offered by Skills Co in 2019

2019 has seen the upsurge of great many progress in the digital era, and with the coordination of one of the most significant platform YouTube.

2019 has seen the upsurge of great many progress in the digital era, and with the coordination of one of the most significant platform YouTube, the potential of monetization of special skills has increased exponentially. Companies like Skills Co. However, it has made the method of Video Monetization an easy job.Skills Co. is a platform that is very convenient to use and does not have any ads. It can be run from both the iOS app and smartphones with free Android. It produces and distributes the user, initial course so that the person can market their talents, on their YouTube channel. Hence even while a person is not working, the fully automated business helps the person in making money.According to the originator of Skills CO, Founder, Blake Heron, who has done his studies in Engineering, Technology, and Business at James Madison University, asserts that the platform is for individuals who aspire to get the return to distribute their hard-earned skills and information and effortlessly acquire new skills. The originator who is based out of Virginia has stated that their free tutorial where there is a step by step guide to the free tutorial which leads an individual into designing, uploading and publishing their initial course.Skills Co. works interestingly. Forget about just hosting one video, go to the next level with Skills Co. as they enable you to host paid video programs. You then handle your YouTube channel to sell your skills and relevant programs on Skills Co. to a wide scale of viewers. The process is as simple as it sounds.Once you use the free model on how to design and publish your initial course on Skills Co., you publish your tutorials on your YouTube channel.The videos you share would teach one particular phase of the works you teach in your full Skills Co. programs . When the YouTube video ends, you let audiences know that if they appreciated knowing some skill, then they can view and learn the entire course at Skills Co. In your description box below the video, you can link the video of the entire course on skill co, which the viewers can buy.You can price your skills at various ranges from $10, $25, $50 or $100 each. These ranges facilitate the ease of providing choice for viewers, which initiates a desire to buy according to their budget. This way, the potential to earn more is maximum. A very nominal charge is deducted as payment, and in fact, 90% of the rest earned is deposited in the individual's bank account regularly through a secure online payment platform known as Stripe.Hence with Skills. Co you can now utilize your skills and upload your tutorial videos on Skills-Co platform. You will get the maximum amount of benefit with this.



