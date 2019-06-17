Skills Co | Get Paid with Your Skills Immediately

Empowering to pay the bills with the skills

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital consumerism being the prevalent scenario of contemporary world hard work and skill that yields a productive outcome is what predominates. Skills Co . Inc. is a platform that helps to build your audience base and earn potentially with the famous digital platform- YouTube. The requirement states an individual requires to make educational videos which teach a specific skill. With Skills – CO this video will be generating pay per view. The best part about this is the platform allows to set own individual price for how in-depth the specific videos are. The dual benefit of this venture is it is a source of great income as well as a repository of videos from which one can learn and implement the knowledge in the practical world.The platform allows hosting paid video courses which can later be used by the individual in their perspective YouTube channel for marketing the skills . This helps in achieving broader views as interesting tutorials incite the urge for viewers to know more which fetches the viewers into the complete tutorials shared on Skills Co. The course prices have a wide range. The maxim price retails for $100, the second slot is off for $50 followed by $25 and $10 in a descending scale and hence earning chances are maximized as 90% of the earning deducting the payment fees goes to the individual creator. Users or viewers are directed to a particular search video through the skill feeds on the home page of every user according to their interests. Users can browse through the various tutorials they wish to learn and categories of various kinds are available for simple navigation. Also, there is a suggestion that can lead you to more tutorial videos and the trending section allows one to browse through the current most searched topics.Skills Co. is an ad-free and accessible, free to use, platform that can be operated from both smartphones with the free Android or iOS app. It creates and publishes the user's first course so that the individual can sell their skills , on their YouTube channel. It is a completely automated business that assists in earning, even while an individual is not working.According to the founder of Skills Co, Blake Heron, who is based out of Virginia, the platform is for people who desire to get paid to share their hard-earned skills and knowledge and learn new skills in a very simple way. The founder has done his studies in Engineering, Technology, and Business at James Madison University. The founder at the age of 29 became a millionaire. In his bio of the company profile, he said: “The secret to becoming successful is to learn valuable skills from the smartest people on Earth and hard work.” True to his words he has opened a platform providing a multitude of scopes to people who have skills and make a great earning platform.



