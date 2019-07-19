Secretary Azar Hails Court Victory for President Trump’s Healthcare Agenda

Today, HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement regarding the United States District Court for the District of Columbia’s decision to uphold HHS’s regulations providing Americans with more access to affordable short-term, limited-duration insurance plans:

“Today’s court decision is a clear victory for American patients who saw their costs rise and choices disappear under the Affordable Care Act. President Trump has shown that we can open up dramatically more affordable options for Americans who buy their own insurance while still always protecting patients with preexisting conditions. The President and HHS will continue taking action to provide all Americans with ways to finance their care that provide the affordability they need, the options and control they want, and the quality they deserve.”