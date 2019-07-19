How to Know if a Voice Role is Right for You

Voicing a role is a commitment. It requires meeting certain expectations. When voicing a role, you should be familiar and comfortable with these expectations.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning about the types of roles that are right for you is something that you, as a voice artist, will become more comfortable with as you progress in your career. To find the perfect role, and to know if you are a good fit for it, you will first have to fully understand and grasp the role you are auditioning for. Whether it is a product or a character, you really have to get to know the role. Who is the character? What is the product? Who is the intended audience? These are all questions you need to ask yourself when considering if a certain role is the right fit for you. Remember: not all roles will be meant for youVoicing a role is a commitment. It requires meeting certain expectations. And when voicing a role, you should be familiar and comfortable with these expectations.A part of being a good voice actor is knowing when to turn down roles or knowing when a role just isn’t for you. If you find that you struggle with figuring out if a certain role is a right fit for you, here are some tips that can guide you in the right direction.Will the Role Help Your Career?This is very important. Will this role show your skills as a versatile voice actor - one that can do many different styles of voices? If the role falls under the same umbrella of many other roles you’ve done in the past, it may be best to pass it up. If you have a portfolio full of similar voices, it may be time to take a risk and find a role that shows your vocal range, talent, versatility, and ability to perform different types of characters and voices.Think About the TimingEvery role takes an emotional commitment. Each role also takes a personal commitment, as it takes time out of your schedule and your life. Is this role the right fit for you in terms of timing? If it will jeopardize another role or affect your personal life, it might be best to turn it down.What is the Role’s Message?What is the character’s or product’s message or story? Do you believe in the story? If you don’t believe in the message the role is sending, you will never fully be able to commit to it. A part of committing to a role and really giving it your all is being able to understand and believe in its message. If you don’t, it’s probably best to pass up the role.What About the Money?If you are considering doing a role you are not exactly proud of just for the money, it might be best to turn it down altogether. This is a personal decision you have to make on your own. Sometimes no amount of money is worth putting a price on your integrity.Visit Voices.com Today!Voices.com is the world's number one resource for voice acting. Servicing voice acting professionals all over the world, Voices.com offers job postings and professional products and services that help voice professionals achieve their goals. Get started for free!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.