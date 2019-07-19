5 Tips to Amplify Your Voice

Any voice over artist knows the importance of voice projection. Amplifying your voice is key to making it sound bolder and louder, but some struggle with it.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your voice’s ability to project can be affected by a number of things, ranging from your breathing, to your posture, to your vocal capacity. If you’re having difficulty amplifying your voice, there are certain things you can try to do - and techniques you can practice - that can improve your vocal range and projection.If you’re having trouble projecting your voice, here are some projection tips that will help you amplify your voice.1. Do Your WarmupsJust like an athlete warms up before a practice or competition, so too should a voice artist. You need to warm up those vocal cords before using them, otherwise you may risk straining them or doing damage to your voice. Warm ups can include humming, lip trills, breathing exercises, and more. Performing these techniques and warmups will prepare your vocals so that you can sound your absolute best during an audition or recording.2. Practice Your BreathingTo really amplify your voice and get the projection you are looking for, it is important to understand how to incorporate breathing techniques into your warm ups and vocal practices. You can do this by learning how to breathe and speak from your diaphragm. This can help improve your voice's delivery.Most of us breathe through our upper chest, but it is important for voice artists to understand how to breathe through their diaphragm, which allows them to better control their breathing while speaking.When we breathe our lungs expand, which allows our vocal folds to vibrate. This increases a voice’s capacity. Exhaling deeply helps your diaphragm move up, which helps with projection - making your voice sound more confident and authoritative. A voice artist’s ability to control his breathing is what sets apart the professionals from the amateurs.3. Go Bigger, Not HarderWhen trying to amplify your voice, don’t push your voice too hard. Pushing your voice too hard can make you hoarse and damage your vocal cords. Focus on going bigger. Imagine the inside of your stomach, throat, and mouth. Imagine them expanding. This will help prepare your muscles. Open your mouth and throat large and amplify your voice. Never force it out.4. Work On Your PostureA person’s posture affects their voice. When speaking, keep your shoulders neutral and your head centered, including your jaw. The way you stand should ensure optimal breathing, which will give your voice the projections it needs.5. Practice, Practice, PracticeAnd, of course, just like any other profession or sport, it is crucial to perfect your craft through diligent, disciplined, and dedicated practice. This includes completing all your warm ups and doing what you can to ensure your voice and vocal cords are in optimal health. You may even want to consider hiring a coach to help you stay accountable.Visit Voices.com Today!Voices.com is the world’s number one resource for voice over artists and professionals. We help producers and talent agents find voice artists for their voice projects, and also help voice artists find work. With a global network of over 200,000 voice talents, Voices.com is an industry leader in the voice over world. Get started today for free!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.