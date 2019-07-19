The National African American Male Wellness Initiative (AAWALK - RENTON, WA)

Mark Your Calendar for this event Honorary Chair and AAWALK Sponsors

NATIONAL AFRICAN AMERICAN MALE WELLNESS WALK & 5K RUN - SATURDAY, JULY 20, 2019 RENTON MEMORIAL STADIUM @ 7AM

RENTON, WA, USA, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Anderson,

Executive Director, O: 614-754-7511

Lesley Logan, Public Relations, C: 210.421.8931



AAWALK-RENTON,WA is also proud to announce our honorary chair and National Ambassador Robert Ri’chard.

About Robert Ri’chard - American born, Emmy award-winning actor Robert Ri’chard has starred in numerous roles that have highlighted heart, strength, and love in film, television, cinema and theatre. He started his career at age 13 and has blossomed into the leading man that you currently see, skillful in his embodiment of characters vastly ranged. Whether lending his craft to historical period dramas, action films, thrillers or Christian roles, Robert shows the depth of his soul to the countless audiences that he touches through his performances.

He received training from legendary acting coach Dierdre Westin and special recognition from John Hopkins University for his education in engineering. The illustrious Morehouse College has presented two Diamond Awards to Mr. Ri’chard for Excellence in Entertainment and honoree as the preferred Student Choice Award. The Diamond Awards is a program designed to honor faces and images of excellence in entertainment, philanthropy and corporate industries for their professional accomplishments and contributions to our society on a local, state, or international platform.

Robert has received global recognition for his medically endorsed social-health initiative called “HighwayFit” that provides quick, low-intensity workouts designed to enhance the wellness of all, regardless of fitness level or daily schedule. Because of this initiative, he has received acknowledgments from AmeriHealthCaritas, Washington DC, and BET.

July 2019 — The National African American Male Wellness Initiative (AAWALK) is a subsidiary of the National Center for Urban Solutions (NCUS). NCUS has served the urban community for nearly 20 years specializing in the areas of: Education, Community Safety, Workforce Development, and Health and Wellness.

Education – Own, operate and management of charter schools and programs targeting African American boys and girls.

Community Safety – Establishing safety community plans. Implemented by the City of Columbus, Ohio resulting in an 85% reduction in the crime rate for a designated community.

Workforce Development - Empowering people to eliminate their dependence on public assistance. Over 15,000 households impacted.

Health and Wellness – Building awareness of preventable health diseases. Encouraging men to see a doctor annually, stay active, and know their health numbers.

“ AAWALK -RENTON, WA ” is a targeted campaign. The goal of the National African American Male Wellness Initiative is to raise awareness for preventable health diseases. We promote annual doctor visits while encouraging men to stay active and know their numbers.

Since 2004, AAWALK’s purpose has been to empower African American Men and their families with education about their Physical, Mental, and Financial Health. Our goal is to help position the patriarch as a healthy, significant, stable and successful component of the African American family by visiting a doctor annually, know your numbers, and stay active.



Sponsors of AAWALK -RENTON, WA include The city of Renton, Valley Medical Center, Planet Fitness, Emergency Feeding Program, COLOR, Builders Capital, Assure Ride, Kaiser Permanente, Next Level Fitness and Girl Trek. This year’s 5k run/walk will run in multiple cities such as:

Akron, OH Cincinnati, OH Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH Mahoney Valley, OH Toledo, OH

New Orleans, LA Washington, DC Charlotte, NC

Renton, WA Atlanta, GA Indianapolis, IN

In addition to the many health benefits associated with the run/walk, we will offer free health screenings such as prostate, BMI, cholesterol, HIV, Blood pressure, Mental wellness, financial services, plus information on job opportunities.



What: AAWALK-RENTON, WA 5k walk/run

When: Saturday, July 20, 2019 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Renton Memorial Stadium - 405 Logan Ave. N. Renton, WA 98057

Commercial Link: https://youtu.be/5paBY3uwxQ0

