Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 2019 Q3 Go Serve Big Conference: Aiming High for Greater Success

2019 Go Serve Big Conference

MONROVIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a part and quarterly tradition of building a better and successful realty company, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Inc. had conducted its 2019 Q3 Go Serve Big Conference last July 9-11, 2019. This conference was attended by the staff members, vendor partners, agent partners, and some of the outstanding community leaders. Other invited personalities and involved partners also attended the said conference. The event was attended by more than 100 people and was held in the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in the city of Monrovia, California.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. had been conducting quarterly conferences for years of their excellent services. It had been a time for all of the staff members, agent and vendor partners, and other else to be together and intellectually discuss the next steps that their company will partake. These conferences also serve as their internal event for aligning the mission, vision, and core commitment of their team.

The conference was filled with speeches and sharing of the invited speakers who talked about the vital matters for the continuous success of the real estate company.

Here is a list of the invited speakers on the 2019 Q3 Go Serve Big Conference:

- William Hung, an American Idol contestant, a singer, and a motivational speaker.

- Dion Hunt, the CEO of Improving Life Center, and the In-House Life Coach of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc.

- Gregory P. Smith, the founding President of Chart Your Course International Inc. and a DISC trainer.

- Samantha Liljestrom, the Senior Associate Director of Children's Hospital of Los Angeles

- Arthur Fong, US Navy Commander and the President of the Chinese Military American Support Organization

- Austen Hunter, the representative of World Harvest

This conference was filled with training and discussion about how to dominate the constant change in the industry, utilization of technology, and how to better serve the clients. The company also made an announcement of new benefits that will be provided to the staff members and agent partners, which include 401k and retirement plans.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc. is an award-winning real estate company located in Rosemead, California which provides exceptional and reliable services in the real estate industry. Headed by Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of the company, they have built its name in the field of real estate and management through the good feedbacks and numerous recognition they received throughout the years of their service.

For those who plan to make a move in the next 3-6 months or are interested in joining the team, call 626-789-0159 or email at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



