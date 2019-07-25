New Keyword Strategy Tool includes a Proven Digital Marketing Methodology released by DMIS Ltd

Winner of the ‘Best Marketing Management Tool’ 2019 at the B2B Marketing Expo, ExCel London.

AYLESBURY, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Marketing Implementation Services (DMIS Ltd.) today announced the launch of their new ‘ Keyword Strategy Tool ’, a new tool designed to help business owners determine exactly what their customers are looking for online, how frequently and in what numbers.DMIS’s Keyword Strategy Tool won an Innovation Award at the B2B Marketing Expo 2019 for ‘Best Marketing Automation Tool’ when it was still in development, and over the last few months the software has been further improved to provide accurate search volumes and associated data for queries typed into a number of different search engines. This powerful tool can help businesses to ensure that they are offering products and services that there is a legitimate demand for, and that they are communicating with customers about these products and services as effectively as possible.“Our new Keyword Strategy Tool has been developed specifically in line with our tried-and-tested digital strategy formula, ‘ The Logic Digital Marketing Methodology ’” says James Pybus, Director at DMIS Ltd. “Data is such an important part of digital marketing, so developing a tool that tells businesses exactly what customers are looking for online has proven incredibly popular with the companies we support who want to ensure that all of their marketing is highly focused and targeted.”DMIS Ltd.’s Keyword Strategy Tool is available now on subscription for just £40 per month (for a minimum of 6 months). DMIS also offer mentoring for business owners who want to implement their own successful digital strategy using the Logic Digital Marketing Methodology and the Keyword Research Tool. For more information about these services, please visit: https://emarketing-strategy.co.uk/are-we-a-good-fit/ or email james@emarketing-strategy.co.ukAbout Digital Marketing Implementation Services: DMIS Ltd. developed their award-winning Keyword Strategy Tool in association with a framework for a successful digital marketing strategy (called ‘The Logic Digital Marketing Methodology’) that they outlined in their recent book, ‘ Lost in the Digital Noise ; A Data Driven Guide to Digital Marketing’ by James and Gemma Pybus (available on Amazon).

Keyword Strategy Tool Demo



