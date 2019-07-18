The Way to Happiness Association on the Trail of a Totally Clean Pinellas County

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay volunteers cleaning up their Adopted Mile of the Pinellas Trail in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday July 27th, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association of Tampa Bay volunteer team will continue its litter pickup crusade on their adopted mile of the Pinellas Trail.

The Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, Tanja Cranton, said, “Littering is the result of a lack of care for our environment. At the Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, we work to educate the community on why keeping the environment clean is important to the health and safety of our communities.”

By Florida Statutes littering is punishable by adding three penalty points on the violator’s drivers license and even imprisonment for more severe violations.

In The Way to Happiness book, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Care of the Planet begins in one’s own front yard. It extends through the area one travels to get to school or work. It covers such places as where one picnics or one goes on vacation. The litter which messes up the terrain and water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in otherwise idle moments, one can do something about.”

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is sponsored by the Church of Scientology as one of its many humanitarian outreach programs and with that is able to continue its community outreach on a wide scale.

Volunteers for the July 27th cleanup will meet at 10:30am at The Way to Happiness Center at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. All Pinellas County residents are invited to join in. Call (727) 467-6961 for more information.

The Way to Happiness:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. It is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology.



