Downtown Clearwater's CCHR Center Celebrated the Opening of Mental Health Watchdog Office Four Years Ago

Visitors view one of the 14 audiovisual displays which reveal shocking details about psychiatric abuses at CCHR’s Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum.

The Florida Chapter of CCHR invites families to review information on child drugging and the use of electroshock in the mental health industry today.

We have seen psychiatric nurses startled by the content of the 14 digital panels in the museum. Many said that this information should have been included into their study curriculum.” — Sam Guillard, ED CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) , a mental health watchdog dedicated to the exposure of psychiatric abuses, continued its public awareness campaign against the drugging of children with powerful psychotropic medication and the use of electroshock at the Clearwater Downtown Block Party on Saturday the 13th of July by receiving visitors from the Tampa Bay Area to its renowned museum exhibit, An Psychiatry: an Industry of Death. The CCHR Florida headquarters at 101 N Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, has been in the downtown for four years running and has received over 7,000 visitors to its center.

The museum is open everyday 10:00am to 10:00pm. Attendance is free and open to the public. The full tour of the exhibit takes about two hours and is recommended for healthcare professionals, attorneys, insurance fraud investigators and parents.

“It is an eye-opening experience for many,” said Samuel Guillard, the Executive Director for the Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida. “We have seen psychiatric nurses startled by the content of the 14 digital panels in the museum. Many said that this information should have been included into their study curriculum.“

The self-guided museum tour informs of psychiatry’s past, starting 500 years ago and brings visitors up-to-date with current human rights violations in the field today. There are 14 mini-documentaries featuring more than 150 health care professionals, attorneys, professors, and human rights advocates.

For more information CCHR’s educational materials, or to take the tour, please call CCHR Florida at 727-442-8820, or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR:

Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who brought the terror of psychiatric imprisonment to the notice of the world. In March 1969, he said, “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.’” For more information visit, www.cchrflorida.org



