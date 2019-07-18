The Way to Happiness Association holds the “Grow your own Plant” workshop

Families will plant their own seeds, chemical-free, to help safeguard and improve their environment at TWTH Association Tampa Bay's workshop July 28th.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 28th The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay will hold the “Grow your own plant” workshop to help preserve Clearwater’s environment by growing your own plants with little to no chemicals. The event is free to attend and all needed supplies will also be provided at no cost to guests.

“Our environment is our home and we want local families to find out how they can grow their own plants while safeguarding our environment,” said Ivan Batalla, manager of The Way to Happiness Center in downtown Clearwater. “We follow the principle in the Way to Happiness book where L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘Care of the planet begins in one’s own front yard.’”

The workshop allows guests to get their hands dirty as they pot their own plants. Guests will keep their planted seeds and within days watch the seeds begin to sprout.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is sponsored by the Church of Scientology as one of its many humanitarian outreach programs and with that is able to continue its community outreach on a wide scale.

Join the workshop on Sunday July 28th 2019 at 4pm at The Way to Happiness Center at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Community members are invited to join in, just call (727) 467-6961.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. It is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology.



