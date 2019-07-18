Archives International Auctions' July 24th auction will feature rare, highly collectible banknotes, scripophily, more

Rare and popular Reserve Bank of Australia 1973 specimen banknote rarity for $50, PCGS Gold Shield graded Choice AU 58 (est. $3,000-$6,000). Extremely rare Bank of England 1993-1994 DuraNote polymer paper essay printing of a £10 banknote showing a portrait of the Queen and a photo of Charles Dickens (est. $2,000-$4,000). Attractive Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corp. $1 specimen banknote dated July 1, 1913, possibly one of the top three notes known of this issue, graded uncirculated (est. $2,500-$3,500). Central Bank of Jordan specimen “Emergency Issue” banknote for 20 dinars, issued in 1991 from a series printed in 1977 (est. $2,500-$3,750). A 2005 PIXAR (Calif.) odd shares specimen stock certificate with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ facsimile signature, depicting early PIXAR animation characters on the bottom (est. $300-$500).

Over 900 lots of collectible worldwide banknotes, U.S. banknotes and security printing ephemera, U.S. and worldwide scripophily and more will come up for bid.

The worldwide banknote market has been exceptionally strong this past year, with literally dozens of price records being set in every auction.” — Dr. Robert Schwartz

RIVER EDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 900 lots of rare and highly collectible worldwide banknotes , U.S. banknotes and security printing ephemera , U.S. and worldwide scripophily and more will come up for bid in a live gallery, live internet and absentee three-session auction slated for Wednesday, July 24th, in Auction #54 by Archives International Auctions, LLC. Session 1 will start at 10:30 am Eastern time.The auction will be held live in AIA’s gallery located at 1060 Main Street in River Edge, New Jersey. Online bidding will be facilitated by the platform iCollector.com, as well as on the AIA Live Bidding website platform. Absentee bids can be faxed (to 201-871-4345) or emailed (to info@archivesinternational.com), but must be received by 11 pm, July 23rd.In addition to the categories above, the auction will also feature coins, historic documents and autographs. Session 1 (lots 1-291) will have Chinese and worldwide banknotes. Session 2 (lots 292-656, to be held no earlier than 2:30 pm) will have U.S. and worldwide banknotes, coins and security printing ephemera. Session 3 (lots 657-925, no earlier than 5 pm) will contain U.S. and world scripophily.“The worldwide banknote market has been exceptionally strong this past year, with literally dozens of price records being set in every auction,” said Dr. Robert Schwartz, president of Archives International Auctions. “We do our best to cater to every level of collector and dealer and anticipate another exciting offering that includes hundreds of scarce and tantalizing lots.”Star lots of Session 1 will include a rare and popular Reserve Bank of Australia 1973 specimen banknote rarity for $50, PCGS Gold Shield graded Choice AU 58 (est. $3,000-$6,000); and an extremely rare Bank of England 1993-1994 DuraNote polymer paper essay printing of a £10 banknote showing a portrait of the Queen and a photo of Charles Dickens (est. $2,000-$4,000).A visually arresting Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corp. $1 specimen banknote dated July 1, 1913, possibly one of the top three notes known of this issue and graded uncirculated, should bring $2,500-$3,500; while a Central Bank of Jordan specimen “Emergency Issue” banknote for 20 dinars, issued in 1991 from a series printed in 1977, has a pre-sale estimate of $2,500-$3,750.Two lots from Session 1 are expected to bring $700-$1,200. The first is an essay trial color specimen banknote for a proposed and unaccepted banknote issue from Laos, in 1948. It’s in choice uncirculated condition. The other is a Banco di Napoli (Italy) Fedi Di Credito regular cash receipts issue sheet of three unmarked specimens, with an unlisted 1871 date, for 50 Centesimi.A rare example of a Banco Nacional Mexicano banknote issue for 5 Pesos, graded PMG Gem Uncirculated, with the obverse proof on india paper, on card stock trimmed to banknote size, is expected to realize $450-$750. Many other Session 1 banknote lots are expected to generate keen bidder interest. Session 2 is slated to start no earlier than 2:30 pm.Session 2 top performers will include a Banco Italiano Del Uruguay unique steel-back printing plate, unique in the ABN archives, dated 1887 in the amount of 100 pesos (est. $4,000-$8,000); and a Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency 1961 specimen banknote for 5 Riyals, very rare, with only three previous examples of the note appearing at auction since 2010 (est. $3,500-$7,000).A Banque Nationale Suisse (Switzerland) specimen banknote (1954-74) in the amount of 1000 Francs, serial #3C0000, graded PCGS Choice New 63, has a pre-sale estimate of $900-$1,800. Also, a Qatar Monetary Agency 1973 first issue ND banknote in the amount of 10 Riyals, P-3a, serial #120617, graded PMG Gem Uncirculated 66, is expected to knock down for $700-$1,000.A Deer Creek Works (Harford, Md.) uncut scrip sheet of six notes, dated March 4, 1837 and payable in “store goods, iron, flour or current banknotes, when presented in sums of $5”, should hit $450-$750. Also, an uncut obsolete scrip note sheet of six notes from Marietta, Pa., also dated 1837, in denominations ranging from 10 cents to two dollars, is expected to fetch $250-$500.A 2005 PIXAR (Calif.) odd shares specimen stock certificate with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ facsimile signature and depicting early PIXAR animation characters on the bottom, is expected to rise to $300-$500; while a $1 Federal Reserve Note (Richmond, Va.) series 1985 error, with serial numbers and seals overprinted on back, graded AU to Uncirculated, should hit $250-$450.Session 3 highlights will include, but will not be limited to, the following:• A spectacular Higgins Wonder Oil Company (Houston, Tex.) bond from 1914, signed by company president Pattillo Higgins, for $10, issued and uncancelled (est. $3,000-$5,000).• A stock certificate (100 shares), a $100 6% collateral bond and $150 bill of exchange for Nicaragua Canal Construction Co. (Colorado), all from 1890-1892 (est. $1,500-$2,500).• An 1853 issued bond for the Tehuantepec Co. (New Orleans, La.). an historic forerunner to the Panama Canal, in the amount of 125 Pounds Sterling, I/U 7% (est. $700-$1,200).Previews will be held Monday and Tuesday, July 22nd and 23rd, between 10 am and 5 pm Eastern time, and by appointment, in the AIA offices located at 1060 Main Street in River Edge, N.J. (zip: 07661). Live phone bidding space is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 201-944-4800 to make a reservation. Phone bidding is for lots of $200 and above.Online catalogs for future sales will be posted on the Archives International Auctions website and can be viewed via the Archives International live bidding platform. They can also be viewed as a Virtual Catalog or downloadable .PDF, which can be found on the firm’s website once the sale is listed. Previews will be held Monday and Tuesday, July 22nd and 23rd, between 10 am and 5 pm Eastern time, and by appointment, in the AIA offices located at 1060 Main Street in River Edge, N.J. (zip: 07661). Live phone bidding space is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 201-944-4800 to make a reservation. Phone bidding is for lots of $200 and above.Online catalogs for future sales will be posted on the Archives International Auctions website and can be viewed via the Archives International live bidding platform. They can also be viewed as a Virtual Catalog or downloadable .PDF, which can be found on the firm's website once the sale is listed.



