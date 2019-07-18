Clearwater Community Volunteers Take Tea Time to Tackle Illiteracy

On Sunday, July 14th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center held a tea party to gather school supplies for its July 27th Back to School Bash.

Often foster families have 3, 4, 5, or even 7, adopted children to care for. Financially, it can become difficult to purchase all the basics that they need to begin the school year.” — Pinellas County foster mother

CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, July 14th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center held a tea party to gather school supplies for its July 27th Back to School Bash for Foster and Adoptive Parents. A total of 22 people attended the tea party with each guest donating school supplies including notebooks, pens and colored pencils as their admission to the party.

The event highlighted the need for school supplies and how these help students start off a new school year on the right foot. In interviewing one foster mom about the beginning of the school year she said, “Often foster families have 3, 4, 5, or even 7, adopted children to care for. Financially, it can become difficult to purchase all the basics that they need to begin the school year.”

“All the supplies donated today will help get these students off to a bright start to the school year,” said Chevrot. “The 2017 School Supply Impact Report done by the Kids in Need Foundation showed that 75% of school teachers benefiting from their program agreed that having the necessary school supplies had a definite impact a child’s interest in learning. Anything we can do to bolster that interest is our cup of tea.”

The tea party was French-themed – complete with Eiffel Tower napkins, tables covered in white tablecloths and a miscellany of porcelain tea cups and plates – in honor of French national day. Guests to the party were greeted with an emphatic “Bonjour!” upon arrival and served freshly-made crepes.

Once all guests were settled in, MC Ms. Gertie Perry welcomed and highlighted the purpose of the event as well as what their donations would do for the foster children who would be receiving them. The CCV Center Director, Clemence Chevrot played a game, “Guess that French idiom”, wherein small cards with French idioms translated into English were passed out which guests had to guess the meaning of. Those who guessed the meaning of their phrase correctly were rewarded with a small prize.

Wild guesses at the meaning of phrases like “To have the potato” and “to drown a fish” were met with laughter as the Ms. Chevrot explained their meaning.

Due to the supplies gathered for the event 40 children will have new school supplies to use at the start of the school year.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to donate to the Centers Back to School Drive please call Clemence Chevrot at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



