Clearwater Community Volunteers Help Foster and Adoptive Families Prepare for School

The Clearwater Community Volunteers and its center host community events to benefit families and children in need, including events in the Osceola Courtyard, downtown Clearwater.

There are 14,000 kids in the foster care system in Florida. “It can be a hard time for them, especially if they are starting at a new school or are with a new family.” — Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center

CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday 27th July, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) will host a Back to School fair benefitting foster and adoptive families in the Tampa Bay area. More than 200 backpacks filled with new schools supplies will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. The festivities will take place in the Osceola Courtyard, located at the Corner of Drew street and Fort Harrison Avenue.

The festivities will start at 4PM in the Courtyard adjacent to the CCV Center, with activities such as face painting, pony rides, petting zoo and a bouncy house prior to the backpack distribution.

“There are 14,000 kids in the foster care system in Florida,” said Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Manager Michael Soltero. “It can be a hard time for them, especially if they are starting at a new school or are with a new family. School supplies give a level of security, and we are happy to help Pinellas County Foster kids get a new start on their school year.”

“Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it,’” said Mr. Soltero.

To reserve for the event please contact Clemence Chevrot, ccvdirector@ccvfl.org. All foster and adoptive families are welcome to join the event. Visitors are also invited to tour the center at 133 N. Fort Harrison, Clearwater, FL 33755.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



