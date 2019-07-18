Florida Scientology Volunteer Ministers Prepare Hygiene Kits for the 2019 Hurricane Season

While teaching their children how to help, Volunteer ministers prepare hygiene kits for Florida's hurricane season at the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater.

The challenge is to have supplies ready, everyone trained and the organization and funds in place so we can hit the road at a moment’s notice to provide the needed assistance.” — Kirstie Clemens, VM Disaster Response Director

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 17th, in preparation for Florida’s hurricane season, the Scientology Volunteers Ministers (VMs) Florida gathered up donations of soap, toilet paper, tooth brushes, toothpaste and other vital personal items into thousands of hygiene kits for potential distribution to people in shelters affected by disaster. Donations can be dropped off at the Florida VMs headquarters, 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater, every day from 10am to 10pm.

“We have many volunteers who are ready to step up and help in time of need,” says Kirstie Clemens, VM Disaster Response Director. “The challenge is to have supplies ready, everyone trained and the organization and funds in place so we can hit the road at a moment’s notice to provide the needed assistance.” The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida were in North Carolina and the Florida Panhandle less than a year ago to help victims of hurricanes Florence and Michael.

Clemens pointed to the fact that although the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted that 2019 will be an average Atlantic hurricane season, even the normal hurricane season is 9-15 named storms and 2-4 major hurricanes. This can create tremendous wind and water damage, especially in coastal areas, and spawn tornadoes, creating havoc inland. The National Guard, FEMA, other agencies, many churches and non-profit groups are gearing up to provide the help needed.

For more information on how you can help in preparing for Florida’s hurricane season, please contact Glendy Goodsell at the Florida VM headquarters, 109 N. Fort Harrison, Clearwater, Florida 33755; call 727-467-6965. You are also invited to visit the center to view the dozens of interactive displays with videos or attend the Tuesday weekly seminars starting at 7:30pm to learn how to prepare for disaster.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid, and safety techniques.



