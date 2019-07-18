Foundation For A Drug-Free World Florida Offers Hospitality with Truth About Drugs During Hot Summer Days

Youth visiting the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Information Center sign the drug-free pledge after learning the Truth About Drugs.

We welcome all to our center to learn about the dangers of drugs and to share the free Truth About Drugs materials with others.” — Julieta Santagostino,President of the FDFW Fl Chapter

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With temperatures reaching over 90 degrees in the Tampa Bay area, The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter opened its doors to the 4th of July celebrants in downtown Clearwater and again for events this past weekend. Hundreds came in and toured while cooling down and enjoying a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage. They also learned useful information on the Truth About Drugs program, watched short videos on the dangers of drugs and signed the Drug-Free Pledge.

“We welcome all to our center to learn about the dangers of drugs and to share the free Truth About Drugs materials with others,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of the FDFW Florida Chapter.

Per an addiction services organization, Bradford Health Services, multiple studies show that alcohol and drug use among adolescents significantly increases during the summer months. By the end of August, nearly one million teens will have tasted their first drink of alcohol. On an average summer day, approximately 4,500 youth will smoke cigarettes or marijuana for the first time. [1]

FDFW provides free drug education materials, including The Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs - such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin. Anyone can get copies to share with their families and friends.

To get more information or a copy of the information booklets or documentary DVD on the dangers of drugs, you can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 which is open every day or contact the FDFW at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

Seminars are also held every Wednesday beginning at 7:00PM at the FDFW information center. The events are always free, and refreshments are served.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

[1] https://bradfordhealth.com/teen-summertime-substance-abuse/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.