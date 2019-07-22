Budco Financial Now Integrated with Darwin Automotive
Dealerships using the Darwin system can now immediately present and sell vehicle service contracts using Budco Financial’s interest-free financing option. They no longer have to enter duplicate information in multiple sites, thereby saving time and reducing errors.
“Budco Financial provides a unique opportunity for dealerships to sell incremental vehicle service contracts without customers paying interest. Their platform aligns well with our desire to provide an integrated shopping experience for consumers and helps support the existing F&I process. Now, our users can present the menu with a vehicle service contract included. If the product is declined for any reason, the F&I Manager has a fast, easy and flexible option of presenting Budco Financial’s interest-free financing solution,” said Jeff Stafford, Chief Marketing Officer at Darwin Automotive/Superior Integrated Solutions.
“We are excited to have Darwin as an F&I menu partner. By integrating with Darwin, we can provide a vehicle service contract selling solution that maximizes efficiency for our dealerships and helps them generate incremental profit. Their knowledgeable team is dedicated to providing the highest level of service. In addition, they maintain a leading-edge retailing experience for F&I products,” said Mark Pierret, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Budco Financial.
ABOUT BUDCO FINANCIAL
Budco Financial (www.budcofinancial.com) is a privately held Detroit-based payment plan program management company specializing in comprehensive payment plan solutions for vehicle service contract providers.
ABOUT DARWIN AUTOMOTIVE
Darwin (www.darwinautomotive.com) is an Iselin, NJ based provider of F&I menu solutions. Currently operating in all 50 states, Darwin supports over 154 product providers across over 4000 dealerships with its leading F&I software.
Jeff Stafford
Darwin Automotive
(908)-222-4020 ext. 224
