Rule Breaker Snacks Voluntarily Recalls Birthday Cake Blondies Due To Potential Presence Of Foreign Material
The following product with the specific UPC Code and Lot number listed are being recalled because they may have been distributed to retailers and consumers nationwide:
Product: Rule Breaker Snacks Birthday Cake Blondies
UPC: 854215006179
Lot Number (stamped in upper left corner on back of package): 011620
Consumers who purchased the above products with the specific Lot Number listed are asked to destroy the product or return the products to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement. Products that do not contain the specific Lot Number listed are not affected by the recall and can be used by consumers.
More information is available on the Rule Breaker Snacks website https://www.rulebreakersnacks.com/pages/notice. Consumers with questions can contact Rule Breaker Snacks at customerservice@rulebreakersnacks.com.
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® are delicious bean-based treats (chickpeas are the first ingredient!). Packed with protein and fiber and lower in sugar, Rule Breaker Snacks are gluten-free, vegan (100% plant-based), non-GMO, nut-free and allergy-friendly. They are available online and at select retail locations. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
###
Peggy Kochenbach
Rule Breaker Snacks
+1 617-396-7350
email us here
