Rule Breaker Snacks Voluntarily Recalls Birthday Cake Blondies Due To Potential Presence Of Foreign Material

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rule Breaker Snacks is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Rule Breaker Snacks Birthday Cake Blondies due to the potential presence of small pieces of soft plastic that may have been introduced during production.The following product with the specific UPC Code and Lot number listed are being recalled because they may have been distributed to retailers and consumers nationwide:Product: Rule Breaker Snacks Birthday Cake BlondiesUPC: 854215006179Lot Number (stamped in upper left corner on back of package): 011620Consumers who purchased the above products with the specific Lot Number listed are asked to destroy the product or return the products to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement. Products that do not contain the specific Lot Number listed are not affected by the recall and can be used by consumers.More information is available on the Rule Breaker Snacks website https://www.rulebreakersnacks.com/pages/notice . Consumers with questions can contact Rule Breaker Snacks at customerservice@rulebreakersnacks.com.About Rule Breaker SnacksRule Breaker Snacksare delicious bean-based treats (chickpeas are the first ingredient!). Packed with protein and fiber and lower in sugar, Rule Breaker Snacks are gluten-free, vegan (100% plant-based), non-GMO, nut-free and allergy-friendly. They are available online and at select retail locations. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.