Camp4Heroes Retreat Launches National Hero Fest Day Salute to Veterans and First Responders

Camp4Heroes, Fairmont NC

A ‘Call to ‘Stand Tall' for America’s Heroes

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captain John “Woody” Woodall, a Retired Fire Captain from Raleigh, NC issues a call to “Stand Tall for America’s heroes Camp4Heroes Inaugural Hero Fest kicks off this year on November 2nd, 2019 at Catch the Fire Event Center in Raleigh-Durham. Hero Fest is a day for celebrating the amazing men and women who serve our country in our military and first responder communities.

The day will be packed full of entertainment provided by wounded veterans and first responders along with celebrity appearances as well. The day kicks off at 2:50 p.m. with the arrival of Honor the Warriors cycling troupe who is raising money per mile of their ride that day to donate to Camp4Heroes. The doors will then open and the Visual Art Explosion will be presented in the lobby of the Catch the Fire Center, where artwork created by wounded veterans and first responders of various mediums will be displayed. There will be a Variety Show from 7:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m. consisting of comedians, singers, and others selected to perform, with a brief intermission for the Live Auction at 8:00 p.m.

Throughout the event there will be opportunities to grab bites of food prepared by award winning chefs. Hero Fest Day will be the event of the year...not only for the spectacle provided by those who serve our community, but also because it will be the fundraiser which allows Camp4Heroes to flourish and which will create the sanctuary where our service members can feel at home interacting with like minded individuals as they journey back to a place of peace within themselves. There are various levels of sponsorship for the event, and also opportunities for volunteer work to help this event kick off flawlessly. To learn more about Camp4Heroes go to www.camp4heroes.org.

Visit our event page on Faceook, at Camp4Heroes, Inc. for more updates and information Please share this event with everyone in your community and use the hashtag #standtall4herofestday on Veterans Day November 11. For additional information about Camp4Heroes, go to www.camp4heroes.org. For more event information and updates, visit us on Facebook. Please share this event and use the hashtag #standtall4herofestday.



Insightful Visionaries, Inc., Project Management



