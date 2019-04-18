Salon Owner, Mentor, Visionary Is a Woman of Purpose on a Mission

For those aspiring to make their mark on the tough competitive, over $400 Billion Beauty Industry, giving up is not an option.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born and raised in North Carolina, Katrise Jones was surrounded by “kitchen sink” hair stylists. Her mom and aunts styled hair from their homes because they could not afford to go to the salons. Jones became aware of her hair styling gift at the age of 15. Although she was a natural at it, she never envisioned hair styling as a career choice. Now, as a re-purposed self-made woman, she is focused on giving back by being a polestar for others, especially those aspiring to make their mark on the tough competitive, over $400 Billion Beauty Industry, and encouraging them to never, ever give up.

Remembering the point in her life, not knowing what her true purpose was, she turned to her faith. God answered her with the vision of owning a salon, Salon Se Swa, which means “A Salon of Comfort”.

In the face of adversity and numerous financial challenges, she was once again reminded of God’s unconditional love. “Anytime God gives you a purpose it will be tested and every test I was given, I passed!” says Jones. In 1999, she opened her first salon in Raleigh. “Never quit, never give up” is the heart felt belief that allowed Jones to own and operate three salons throughout North Carolina. Enlisting the help of her 3 younger brothers, she maintained salons in Rocky Mount, Raleigh and Charlotte.

In August 2010, she partnered with her cousin Kim Jones a.k.a. Lil Kim, the renowned rapper and music and fashion icon, to expand the franchise in Charlotte. The Joneses held a star-studded grand opening weekend. Kim and Katrise Jones cut the ribbon with city dignitaries and actress Meagan Good. Now, after a Hiatus, Salon Se Swa is back by popular demand. Jones brings her own brand of Glitz back to the Queen City. She has returned to Charlotte and social media is responding with well wishes. Salon Se Swa is located at 7925 N Tryon St, Ste 200, Charlotte, North Carolina. Call (980) 226-5052

On April 28, 2019, She will take the stage with her team among featured industry Celebrities and other peers, as a mainstage presenter for the 2019 Dominique Lunn Hair-in-Motion Magazine Release and Fashion Show. Jones will also be honored for her success and remarkable achievement as an entrepreneur who gives back, during the 2019 Insightful Visionaries, Visionary Honors Awards which will kick off the Hair-in-Motion Event. For more information about the event or for tickets, visit: http://hnmmedia.com/about.html

When Katrise Jones, started her career over 25 years ago, she soon built a following of clients that appreciated her attention to detail and her passion for beauty. Katrise realized a vision for Salon Se Swa so that both clients and stylists have the perfect personalized experience. Her primary goal is to give her stylists the same core training and workmanship she had. She has developed the Se Swa Systems Bootcamp for Entrepreneurs, to assist with helping others pursue their Dreams and Goals. With years of experience, a passion for beauty and a solid business mindset, it’s clear why Katrise Jones has become one of the most sought-after Entrepreneurial Coach and Celebrity Stylists around the country. To learn more about the Se Swa System, visit: www.salonseswa.net or,

