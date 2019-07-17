AmmoDeal.com Announces New Ownership, Expanded Product Lines

AmmoDeal.com Will offer rebates for customers to use on purchasing ammo.

The new owners of AmmoDeal.com have announced their "re-launch" in the coming weeks and a new method of selling on the firearms/outdoor/shooting world

The online marketplace is crowded, and it takes something special to stand out from the crowd. We have a plan, budget and the right people to do just that.” — AmmoDeal Management

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmmoDeal.com has a new ownership group and will be expanding their current rifle and handgun ammunition product lines to include Shotgun Shells, Cleaning Supplies. Optics, Apparel, and Firearm Parts and Accessories.

The website was formerly owned by an ammunition manufacturer that used the domain almost exclusively for its own products but decided to move away from that model.

Ammodeal, LLC and ALAD. LLC are the management partners of the current investor’s group, was a former developer and systems analyst for the site and its former owners.

“We had an opportunity to purchase AmmoDeal.com at the right time, as my partners and I were looking for diversification in the marketplace. We have brought on a development team, a social media marketing team, sales, and retained an industry liaison to find exactly the right brands to work with. We don’t want to play the online price war game, nor do we want to become beholden to online industry behemoths. The online marketplace is crowded, and it takes something special to stand out from the crowd. We have a plan, budget and the right people to do just that.“

Management Team, AmmoDeal.com.

The company plans to add several other domains to their business model to cater to the “right” type of customers and taking great care of them.

Every customer that registers for a free “Club Account” will earn points ranging from 5-10% to be used for ammunition purchases.

The company will not be selling firearms of any kind at this time.

For more information, visit www.AmmoDeal.com.



