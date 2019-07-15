New Dating Website Connects Hunters, Fishermen, and Outdoorsmen/Women for Activities, Relationships

Hunting 4 Connections is a Dating Site for Outdoorsmen/Women

Hunting 4 Connections Dating Site is new and helps People That Love the Outdoors to Find People that Do What They Do and Like What They Like.

For people who love the outdoor lifestyle, this site is for YOU.” — Jay Gregory, "The Wild Outdoors" Television Show

MELROSE, WI, USA, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunting 4 Connections Dating Site Allows Hunters, Fishermen/women, and People That Love the Outdoors to Find People that Do What They Do and Like What They Like.

The outdoors will be a lot less lonely beginning this week after the launch of a brand new dating website specifically targeted to the hunting, fishing and outdoor world, “Hunting 4 Connections.”

Hunting 4 Connections is the brainchild of outdoors woman and executive recruiter, Dana Sacia.

It is often said that some of the greatest breakthroughs come from the greatest times of need-And that certainly is the case here.

Dana had just been through a very difficult and long divorce. As a full time single mother of two boys, an avid outdoors woman, and the owner and CEO of her own recruiting agency, she did not have a lot of time to enter the dating world again.

She realized one of the missing pieces in her marriage was shared interests-things a couple can do together to build friendship, trust, and companionship. It didn’t take her long to realize that when she re-entered the dating world, she wouldn’t be dating someone that didn’t enjoy hunting and the spending time in the outdoors.

Dana noticed there wasn’t a dating site that catered to her personal interests or to people who live an outdoor life style. Her Recruiting Business taught her the power of making connections with like-minded people. Dana combined the family’s passion for hunting and the love of the outdoors with the magic that can occur from connecting people with similar interests. It was within that process the concept for Hunting4Connections was born.

The result is something unique to the hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, shooting, and outdoor enthusiast’s world.

“I sat down with my kids and shared my idea for wanting to create a business that would help others, give back, and make a difference. The family decided together that they wanted to turn a difficult life hardship into a positive new beginning that would impact a lot of people in a positive way. We hired a team to support our work and our vision for building a platform that would help people connect with other like minded people four different ways: Dating, Relationships, Friendships, and Activity Partners. We worked together as a team for over two and a half years nights and weekends and during any spare time we had as we built the business from scratch to launch.”

- Dana Sacia, Founder, Hunting 4 Connections.

The “official“ launch date for Hunting 4 Connections is July 17, 2019 and will be free to try.

Each person that signs up for a membership with the site in the first three months will receive 100 free “tokens“ which can be redeemed to communicate with potential matches. When the tokens run out, members will have the ability to continue as a free member, with some options and premium features on the site restricted, or to upgrade to a “premium“ account for the low price of $19.97 per month. The premium membership allows for unlimited everything on the site for as long as someone is a member. That means unlimited contacts, emails, inclusion in special events and contests, and anything else that the site offers.

Ultimate Outdoor Trip For Two Contest

To sweeten the deal for new members, the site wanted to offer prices that were in line with the interests and values of its members. For the watch., Every person that enters will have the ability to win numerous prices that are all outdoor related. The grand prize is a seven day 5 day 4 night Romantic Whitetail Hunting Getaway at Harpole's Heartland Lodge in Pike County, Illinois.

For each of the first several months and then at various times throughout the first year, additional contests for guns, trips, and various outdoor related items and opportunities will be offered to all free and paid members.

Finally, we in the outdoor world (excepting, of course, those of us already happily hitched) have the right place to meet the right person for long-term companionship. For more information, to enter the grand prize contest, or to become a member, visit www.Hunting4Connections.com or look them up at “Hunting4Connections” on Facebook and Instagram.

5 Day 4 Night Romantic Getaway Giveaway



