Secretary Azar Statement on 2018 Provisional Drug Overdose Death Data

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics released provisional counts of overdose deaths in the United States that showed a decline of 5.1 percent between 2017 and 2018.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“The latest provisional data on overdose deaths show that America’s united efforts to curb opioid use disorder and addiction are working. Lives are being saved, and we’re beginning to win the fight against this crisis. Under President Trump’s leadership, and thanks to efforts on the ground by communities across America, the number of patients receiving medication assisted treatment has risen, distribution of overdose-reversing drugs is up, and nationwide opioid prescriptions are down.

While the declining trend of overdose deaths is an encouraging sign, by no means have we declared victory against the epidemic or addiction in general. This crisis developed over two decades and it will not be solved overnight. We also face other emerging threats, like concerning trends in cocaine and methamphetamine overdoses. President Trump and HHS will continue to provide the resources and support communities, families, and individuals in our collective efforts to prevent and treat addiction.”