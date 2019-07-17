Paracosma Recognized as one of the “Top 10 AR/VR Solution Providers”

“Paracosma: Taking Immersive Experiences to the World”, cover story featured in the CIO Applications Europe Magazine, June 13, 2019 edition.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paracosma Inc has been selected as one of the “Top 10 AR/VR Solution Providers - 2019” by CIOApplications Europe magazine.The recognition and the cover story “ Paracosma: Taking Immersive Experiences to the World ” is featured in the June 13, 2019 edition of the magazine. “This edition of CIOApplications Europe brings you some of the most prominent organizations in the AR/VR landscape that have excelled with their service,” says Managing Editor, Joe Phillip.“With AR and VR becoming the next-gen technology, which is gradually marking their presence in every business sector, decision makers of companies are faced with the dilemma of choosing one AR/VR solution provider over another. To help executive panels of organizations in their endeavours to find the right, reliable AR/VR solution provider, a distinguished panel comprising CEOs, CIOs, VCs, and analysts along with the editorial panel of CIOApplications Europe have selected a list of AV/VR solution providers that exhibit best-of-breed technologies.”“We are honored to be recognized for our achievements and to be selected among the ‘Top 10 AR/VR Solution Providers - 2019’," said Ken Ehrhart, Paracosma’s Founder and CEO. “It is especially exciting to be recognized in Europe following our primary expansion in the US and Japan.”The CIOApplications cover story reprises the article of the same name first published by CIO Review Magazine in May 2018, in which Paracosma was recognized as one of the ‘20 Most Promising AR/VR Tech Solutions Providers 2018.’ It describes Paracosma’s founding as an outsourced service provider and the company’s emphasis on realizing their clients’ visions through building cost-efficient AR/VR solutions.“It is particularly gratifying, to see Paracosma advance from one of the 20 Most Promising AR/VR Tech Solution Providers last year to one of the Top 10 AR/VR Solution Providers this year,” says Mr. Ehrhart. “It is a great recognition of the hard work and accomplishments of our growing team of expert engineers and artists.”Recognition of Paracosma’s focus on providing enterprises with exceptional value as an outsourced service provider for AR/VR solutions comes at an opportune time as Paracosma is also launching its own in-house developed consumer VR game, ‘ Unnamed VR ’, in the coming weeks. Unnamed VR is an open-ended sandbox game in which the only goal is to explore and have fun in VR. The setting is a large mansion with 15 interactive play rooms. “Through the development of this game, we have been creating every type of VR interaction. Understanding of those interactions then becomes the basis for our enterprise training and skills development projects”, says Mr. Ehrhart. Unnamed VR is set to launch soon on the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive and Steam VR.About ParacosmaParacosma Inc is Augmented and Virtual Reality design, consulting and systems integration company that provides solutions and skills to both small and large customers. Paracosma services include content creation, application development, and project implementation across a broad range of AR & VR platforms. Additionally, Paracosma creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism, enterprise and education/training spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.About CIOApplications Europe Magazine



